The Nancy Guthrie Mystery show: When and where to watch? Will Savannah feature? Key points

One of the most closely followed missing person cases in the US is getting its own television special. NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery will air on Wednesday, according to CW TV. The one-hour documentary will bring together all the key details of the case in one place for the first time. New documentary special about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance airs on May 6. (AP)

When and where to watch? The special will broadcast on The CW on Wednesday, May 6 at 9pm ET. It is hosted by NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin, who has been at the center of coverage on this case since the very beginning, according to CW TV.

What will the documentary cover? Entin, who has been covering the case for nearly three months, says the special will be a comprehensive look at everything uncovered so far. "I've been covering [the Guthrie case] for 87 days now, and we've had a ton of stories, obviously, on NewsNation, but we haven't really been able to put everything in one place, like from beginning to end and all the stuff that we've uncovered and the information we've gotten from our sources. So it'll be an hour jam-packed full of everything that we've uncovered on the case," Entin told Parade.

The show will also feature three criminal profilers, Dr Ann Burgess, Dr Gary Brocato and Dr Casey Jordan who met with Entin in Boston to analyze the ongoing investigation. Their focus is on building a clearer profile of the suspect by studying patterns from past crimes and kidnappings.

Entin described this approach as "totally new." "I think people [will find the special] interesting because [the profilers] have some fascinating theories based on past cases they've worked, as well as statistics. They're really focused on patterns in other crimes and kidnappings to help narrow down motive and who they think this [suspect] could be," he told Parade.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Why kidnapping is a solo suspect's job; ex-FBI shares new case details

So who is Brian Entin? Brian Entin has been with NewsNation since the channel launched in 2020 and has established himself as one of the most recognized faces in national crime reporting, according to Parade. He got his start at a local news station in Miami and began covering high-profile cases during the disappearance of Gabby Petito in 2021. Since then, he has become a trusted name in national investigations, including the Bryan Kohberger case and now the Nancy Guthrie case. He spent weeks on the ground in Arizona covering Nancy's disappearance and became the go-to reporter for the latest updates, exclusive interviews and key developments in the investigation.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI official gives bombshell on suspect; ‘not a stranger’

Entin has also been keeping the public closely updated on the case through his posts on X.

On May 1, he wrote on X, “My sources close to the investigation say there is still no suspect or solid leads.”