Lorna Hajdini case: New twist as judge makes major ruling on ex-JPMorgan banker

The former employee of JPMorgan Chase involved in a high-profile sexual assault and harassment lawsuit in New York is required to disclose his identity to the public, as ruled by a judge this week, representing the latest development in what has turned into a widely publicized legal dispute.

Lorna Hajdini case: In a New York sexual assault lawsuit, a judge ruled that the accuser must disclose his identity. (Lorna Hajdini LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

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The female executive at JPMorgan, Lorna Hajdini, who is accused of the misconduct, firmly denies the allegations and has initiated a countersuit, asserting defamation and a “smear” campaign against her for “personal gain,” The People reported.

Her accuser has only been identified as an anonymous “John Doe” in the legal documents.

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Lorna Hajdini case: Here's what SC Judge Dakota D. Ramseur said

However, during a hearing on Tuesday, May 26, New York Supreme Court Judge Dakota D. Ramseur determined that Hajdini’s former colleague is required to refile his lawsuit under his own name, as mentioned in court documents.

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{{^usCountry}} In a complaint lodged earlier this month, the accuser, identified as "John Doe," accused Hajdini of coercing him into sexual acts without his consent, drugging him, and subjecting him to threats, insults, and various other graphic forms of harassment and abuse, all commencing in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a complaint lodged earlier this month, the accuser, identified as "John Doe," accused Hajdini of coercing him into sexual acts without his consent, drugging him, and subjecting him to threats, insults, and various other graphic forms of harassment and abuse, all commencing in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Plaintiff proceeds anonymously in this litigation not only to protect himself, but also his family, all of whom have been threatened with harm should Plaintiff proceed with this lawsuit,” argued JPMorgan banker's complaint. Lorna Hajdini case: Accuser presmts two witness testimonies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Plaintiff proceeds anonymously in this litigation not only to protect himself, but also his family, all of whom have been threatened with harm should Plaintiff proceed with this lawsuit,” argued JPMorgan banker's complaint. Lorna Hajdini case: Accuser presmts two witness testimonies {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alongside his lawsuit, the accuser also presented several exhibits that he claims substantiate his allegations of harassment and assault, which include two witness testimonies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside his lawsuit, the accuser also presented several exhibits that he claims substantiate his allegations of harassment and assault, which include two witness testimonies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These witnesses stated in the documents that they both observed Hajdini with the plaintiff in New York, and on both occasions, she was reportedly acting inappropriately, with one witness asserting that they were invited to “join her” in the bedroom with the plaintiff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These witnesses stated in the documents that they both observed Hajdini with the plaintiff in New York, and on both occasions, she was reportedly acting inappropriately, with one witness asserting that they were invited to “join her” in the bedroom with the plaintiff. {{/usCountry}}

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The additional witness claimed in their statement that accuser disclosed to them in 2024 that Hajdini “was harassing him and trying to blackmail him. He was not comfortable telling me details but kept saying that this woman was making his life hell.”

Lorna Hajdini denies allegations

Hajdini, who serves as an executive director, has contested the accuser's attempts to maintain anonymity.

Her legal representatives also highlighted that accuser's name had been mentioned in the media — notably in The Wall Street Journal and various tabloids — and that he had seemingly opted to participate in an on-the-record interview with a media organization, The Juggernaut.

JPMorgan has stated that an earlier internal investigation into the issue concluded there was "no merit" to the harassment allegations against Hajdini.

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Additionally, The Journal reported, referencing sources, that JPMorgan had proposed a settlement of $1 million to accuser in March, prior to the filing of his lawsuit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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