Lorna Hajdini hits back as ex-JPMorgan banker allegedly faked father’s death, abruptly left his new job too

Lorna Hajdini row: The latest dispute on Wall Street has taken an unforeseen twist. The ex-JPMorgan banker responsible for a contentious lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini has discreetly left his recent position just weeks prior to submitting his claims. The banker associated with this sensational lawsuit is now under examination regarding his timeline. Lorna Hajdini row: In a controversial lawsuit, an ex-JPMorgan banker accuses Lorna Hajdini of abuse, alleging drug use and threats regarding bonuses. (Screengrab)

In the lawsuit filed in April in a New York court under the pseudonym 'John Doe', the ex-JPMorgan banker alleges that 37-year-old executive director of JPMorgan's finance team had subjected him to abuse in early 2024. The accusations stated that she had administered drugs to him, including Rohypnol and Viagra. Additionally, he claimed that she had threatened him, stating that if he did not meet her demands, he would not receive the bonus.

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When did ex-JPMorgan banker resign from his new job ? According to a report from the New York Post, the person, who lodged a contested sexual harassment claim against Hajdini, has left his new job. The report states that a senior source within the company disclosed that he left the firm unexpectedly on April 2, 2026. The Human Resources department of his previous company told the NY Post that he exited suddenly and they are unable to provide further information regarding his resignation. His former boss remarked that he was “employed by Bregal Sagemount from October 20, 2025 to April 2, 2026. He is no longer an employee. We are not able to share further information (about the circumstances of his departure).”

Ex-JPMorgan banker accused of misleading company about his father’s death The former banker at JPMorgan Chase is now accused of deceiving the company regarding his father's death in order to obtain an extended paid leave. He reportedly utilized this time to initiate legal action against Hajdini.

The New York Post has reported that 'Doe' notified his supervisors in December 2024 about his father's passing, which enabled him to merge bereavement leave with other forms of paid time off for nearly three months.

The report mentioned that his father is still alive. Upon being contacted, he said that he was not informed about either the lawsuit or his son's allegations.

As per The New York Post, he had previously been granted permission to work remotely after claiming that his father was gravely ill. Subsequently, he took several leave periods from March to May, during which an initial draft of the lawsuit was presented to the bank's legal team. Sources cited in the report said that the company believed he was facing personal challenges at that time.

The internal documentation and an organizational chart revealed that the ex-worker did not have a direct reporting line to Hajdini, as per the NY Post. A representative from JPMorgan stated that an internal inquiry – which included an examination of emails, phone records, and witness testimonies – uncovered no evidence to substantiate the claims, noting that the complainant did not cooperate.

Lorna Hajdini claps back at allegations In a statement provided to The Independent through a spokesperson from JPMorgan, Hajdini's legal representatives asserted that she "categorically denies the allegations."

“She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyers stated.

A representative from JPMorgan spoke with The Independent about the internal probe regarding the issue.

“Following our investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations,” the spokesperson mentioned.