Lorna Hajdini photos draw Dianna Russini comparisons amid JP Morgan executive row; 'kinda look like sisters'
Social media users are comparing JPMorgan's Lorna Hajdini, accused of sexual misconduct, with NFL reporter Dianna Russini, embroiled in a cheating scandal.
Social media users have begun drawing comparisons between JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini and NFL reporter Dianna Russini amid the sexual abuse row and cheating row, respectively.
The online discourse comes amid heightened attention on Hajdini, who has been named in a civil lawsuit filed in New York accusing her of sexual misconduct, coercion, and workplace abuse. The claims, which remain unproven in court, have been denied by both Hajdini and JPMorgan.
JPMorgan has stated that an internal investigation did not lead to any evidence supporting the allegations.
Read more: Lorna Hajdini: JPMorgan executive takes big step amid sexual harassment row
“Ngl, they kinda look like sisters”
Dianna Russini is under fire right now after Page Six revealed compromising pictures of the NFL reporter with New England Patriots head coach Michael Vrabel, both of whom are married with children.
Social media users lambasted the couple with increasing scrutiny after the pictures went viral. Users analyzed their relationship and posted prior professional interviews, which led to accusations of infidelity.{{/usCountry}}
Social media users lambasted the couple with increasing scrutiny after the pictures went viral. Users analyzed their relationship and posted prior professional interviews, which led to accusations of infidelity.{{/usCountry}}
After Hajdini's lawsuit emerged, social media users were quick to find similarities in the appearances of both women who are making headlines due to their respective controversies.{{/usCountry}}
After Hajdini's lawsuit emerged, social media users were quick to find similarities in the appearances of both women who are making headlines due to their respective controversies.{{/usCountry}}
A user on X placed the pictures of Russini and Hajdini and went as far as to speculate that the two women might be related and wrote, “Ngl, they kinda look like sisters. Oof.”
Another user wrote, “The two women could certainly be cousins.”
Another user thought it was another Russini- Vrabel post and wrote, “I thought it was another russini/vrabel post when i scrolled past. just didn’t want to look at more downfall.”
One other user attempted to compare the two situations, writing, “Whole new level with the JP Morgan girl. 🤦♂️”
Some users are taking the analysis too seriously, with one writing, “Could do my dissertation on how it’s weird that girl-next-door types are usually the ones up to the most mischief since society has given them a free pass. They seek attention validation and control.”
Read more: ‘You are a force…’: Lorna Hajdini remark surfaces amid sexual abuse allegations
Hajdini lawsuit and claims
According to the Daily Mail, the lawsuit was filed by a former colleague. He alleged that Hajdini subjected him to a pattern of abuse, coercion, inappropriate conduct and threat to his career progression. The complaint also names JPMorgan, accusing the firm of failing to adequately address internal complaints.
However, the claims have been strongly contested. JPMorgan has stated that its internal review found no merit in the allegations. Hajdini has also denied any wrongdoing.