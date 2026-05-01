Lorna Hajdini photos draw Dianna Russini comparisons amid JP Morgan executive row; 'kinda look like sisters'

Social media users have begun drawing comparisons between JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini and NFL reporter Dianna Russini amid the sexual abuse row and cheating row, respectively.

Social media users are comparing JPMorgan's Lorna Hajdini, accused of sexual misconduct, with NFL reporter Dianna Russini, embroiled in a cheating scandal.(Hajdini LinkedIn and X/@JayDanielsMVP)

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The online discourse comes amid heightened attention on Hajdini, who has been named in a civil lawsuit filed in New York accusing her of sexual misconduct, coercion, and workplace abuse. The claims, which remain unproven in court, have been denied by both Hajdini and JPMorgan.

JPMorgan has stated that an internal investigation did not lead to any evidence supporting the allegations.

Read more: Lorna Hajdini: JPMorgan executive takes big step amid sexual harassment row

“Ngl, they kinda look like sisters”

Dianna Russini is under fire right now after Page Six revealed compromising pictures of the NFL reporter with New England Patriots head coach Michael Vrabel, both of whom are married with children.

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{{^usCountry}} Social media users lambasted the couple with increasing scrutiny after the pictures went viral. Users analyzed their relationship and posted prior professional interviews, which led to accusations of infidelity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users lambasted the couple with increasing scrutiny after the pictures went viral. Users analyzed their relationship and posted prior professional interviews, which led to accusations of infidelity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After Hajdini's lawsuit emerged, social media users were quick to find similarities in the appearances of both women who are making headlines due to their respective controversies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Hajdini's lawsuit emerged, social media users were quick to find similarities in the appearances of both women who are making headlines due to their respective controversies. {{/usCountry}}

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A user on X placed the pictures of Russini and Hajdini and went as far as to speculate that the two women might be related and wrote, “Ngl, they kinda look like sisters. Oof.”

Another user wrote, “The two women could certainly be cousins.”

Another user thought it was another Russini- Vrabel post and wrote, “I thought it was another russini/vrabel post when i scrolled past. just didn’t want to look at more downfall.”

One other user attempted to compare the two situations, writing, “Whole new level with the JP Morgan girl. 🤦‍♂️”

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Some users are taking the analysis too seriously, with one writing, “Could do my dissertation on how it’s weird that girl-next-door types are usually the ones up to the most mischief since society has given them a free pass. They seek attention validation and control.”

Read more: ‘You are a force…’: Lorna Hajdini remark surfaces amid sexual abuse allegations

Hajdini lawsuit and claims

According to the Daily Mail, the lawsuit was filed by a former colleague. He alleged that Hajdini subjected him to a pattern of abuse, coercion, inappropriate conduct and threat to his career progression. The complaint also names JPMorgan, accusing the firm of failing to adequately address internal complaints.

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However, the claims have been strongly contested. JPMorgan has stated that its internal review found no merit in the allegations. Hajdini has also denied any wrongdoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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