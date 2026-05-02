A former employee of JPMorgan has filed a sexual abuse case against high-ranking executive Lorna Hajdini under the pseudonym John Doe. He is described as “socially awkward,” yet he met the bank's performance standards, as per a new report.

JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini is accused of sexually harassing her junior. (Screengrab)

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According to the New York Post, during the internal investigations, a former colleague described Doe, who is reportedly a former basketball player and a graduate of Rutgers, as “socially awkward” but noted that he “met the requirements” to continue his employment at the bank.

Additionally, the report said that Hajdini and Doe were merely colleagues on the leveraged finance team, which is involved in significant corporate acquisitions, mergers, and buyouts.

Also Read: Lorna Hajdini row: JPMorgan's exec made derogatory remarks against victim's wife during alleged assault; ‘I bet your…’

NY Post report questions authenticity of allegations against Lorna Hajdini: 5 shocking facts

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{{^usCountry}} The report from the New York Post has cast doubt on the reliability of the allegations. It asserts that Doe engaged with a legal chatbot almost 10 months before initiating the lawsuit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report from the New York Post has cast doubt on the reliability of the allegations. It asserts that Doe engaged with a legal chatbot almost 10 months before initiating the lawsuit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On May 2, 2016, screenshots of a dialogue between Doe and a legal advice service, AskALawyerOnCall.com, became widely circulated on social media. The conversation seems to depict him outlining allegations akin to those subsequently featured in his complaint, prompting worries that certain aspects of the case might have been premeditated. 1. Chatbot Conversation Sparks Controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 2, 2016, screenshots of a dialogue between Doe and a legal advice service, AskALawyerOnCall.com, became widely circulated on social media. The conversation seems to depict him outlining allegations akin to those subsequently featured in his complaint, prompting worries that certain aspects of the case might have been premeditated. 1. Chatbot Conversation Sparks Controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the report, Doe purportedly used a chatbot to articulate allegations of sexual assault several months before initiating the lawsuit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report, Doe purportedly used a chatbot to articulate allegations of sexual assault several months before initiating the lawsuit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In one message, he mentioned, “I was raped, sexually assaulted, harassed, and forced to do drugs by my former boss at Morgan Stanley. I was then retaliated against for seeking to move groups internally at the firm. HR conducted an ‘investigation’ but they ultimately made me sign a separation agreement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one message, he mentioned, “I was raped, sexually assaulted, harassed, and forced to do drugs by my former boss at Morgan Stanley. I was then retaliated against for seeking to move groups internally at the firm. HR conducted an ‘investigation’ but they ultimately made me sign a separation agreement.” {{/usCountry}}

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When the chatbot inquired for additional information, he said, "I need help.”

2. Initial reference to a male accused

Another aspect emphasized in the viral screenshots is that Doe first described the accused as a male while seeking legal counsel from the attorney who operated under the username “Joycelaw.”

In the conversation, he remarked, “It’s been a tough time for me, though. I was sexually assaulted and harassed by my former boss, and he even forced me to do drugs. It’s been really hard to deal with.”

His use of “he” implies he was referencing a male individual at that time, which contrasts with the subsequent allegations against Hajdini.

3. Mention of Morgan Stanley instead of JPMorgan

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The screenshots also reveal Doe mentioning Morgan Stanley instead of JPMorgan. This has contributed to the confusion, as Doe has reportedly been employed at both institutions.

The inconsistency has raised additional inquiries regarding the reliability of his assertions and the sequence of events described.

4. Internal investigation revealed no supporting evidence

As per reports, JPMorgan carried out an internal review that involved scrutinizing phone records, analyzing emails, and interviewing team members. The inquiry allegedly uncovered no evidence that substantiates the claims.

Additionally, the report states that Doe chose not to engage in certain aspects of the internal investigation.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the spokesperson said, as per NY POST. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

5. Victim was supervised by Jon Wolter

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Sources familiar with the development informed the Post that Hajdini reported to managing director Brandon Graffeo, whereas Doe was under the supervision of another managing director, Jon Wolter - this suggests that Hajdini lacked the authority to affect the amount of his bonus.

“He has tarnished her with a complete fabrication,” another colleague stated to the Post.

As per sources, he filed an internal complaint in May 2025, claiming harassment and abuse of power based on race and gender, and subsequently pursued a multi-million dollar settlement as part of his departure from the company.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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