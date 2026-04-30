Lorna Hajdini sued: What is Rohypnol? Here's what we know about roofies, aka ‘date rape’ drugs

A JPMorgan executive is currently facing serious allegations of sexually abusing a junior employee.

Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan executive, is accused of sexually abusing a junior employee, including drugging him with Rohypnol and threatening his career. (Screengrab)

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According to a report by the Daily Mail, the accuser has asserted that Lorna Hajdini, 37, "used her power to sexually harass and abuse" him. It is alleged that she “drugged him and threatened his career”.

The lawsuit states that she is accused of “coercing her married banker colleague into non-consensual, humiliating sex acts.”

He further claimed that he was drugged with Rohypnol, also known as "roofies", after which she engaged in sexual acts against his will.

In the lawsuit, he said that the incidents began in 2024 when Hajdini dropped a pen, and while retrieving it, she touched his calf and remarked, “Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players…,” the Daily Mail reported.

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{{^usCountry}} She allegedly invited him out for a drink, and when he declined, she threatened him, stating, “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She allegedly invited him out for a drink, and when he declined, she threatened him, stating, “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the lawsuit, the man claimed that she disregarded his tears and continued to abuse him, ultimately performing oral sex on him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the lawsuit, the man claimed that she disregarded his tears and continued to abuse him, ultimately performing oral sex on him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Lorna Hajdini sued: JPMorgan reacts over bombshell assault allegations | A look at victim's demands What is Rohypnol or roofies? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Lorna Hajdini sued: JPMorgan reacts over bombshell assault allegations | A look at victim's demands What is Rohypnol or roofies? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Roofies" are often referred to as "date rape" drugs, primarily indicating a substance known as Rohypnol, which is also called flunitrazepam (another variant of roofies is gamma-hydroxybutyrate, commonly referred to as GHB). Flunitrazepam is classified as a “sedative-hypnotic drug” within the benzodiazepine category, states Dr. Brenna Farmer, the chief of the emergency medicine department at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, in an interview with Yahoo Life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Roofies" are often referred to as "date rape" drugs, primarily indicating a substance known as Rohypnol, which is also called flunitrazepam (another variant of roofies is gamma-hydroxybutyrate, commonly referred to as GHB). Flunitrazepam is classified as a “sedative-hypnotic drug” within the benzodiazepine category, states Dr. Brenna Farmer, the chief of the emergency medicine department at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, in an interview with Yahoo Life. {{/usCountry}}

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The benzodiazepines most frequently prescribed in the United States include Valium (diazepam) and Ativan (lorazepam), which are utilized for muscle relaxation as well as for managing anxiety and seizures.

In contrast, Rohypnol, although categorized similarly, lacks approval for medical use within the U.S. Indeed, Rohypnol — which possesses a potency ten times greater than that of Valium — is deemed illegal in the United States, as stated by the Department of Justice, yet it remains legal in various other nations, where it is employed for the treatment of insomnia. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports that this drug is smuggled into the U.S. from other countries.

Rohypnol, commonly referred to as roofies, is both tasteless and odorless, and it was previously possible to dissolve it in clear liquids, making it difficult to ascertain if someone had surreptitiously added a roofie to a drink. However, due to “concerns regarding the drug's involvement in sexual assaults,” as noted by the Department of Justice, the manufacturer altered the appearance of the white pill to an olive-green color with a blue core that causes light-colored beverages to turn blue in the late 1990s. The agency further emphasizes that generic versions of Rohypnol may lack the distinctive blue dye, and this dye can be concealed in darker liquids.

Symptoms of consuming roofies

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In the event that you or someone you know is roofied, experts advise being aware of the warning signs and symptoms.

According to Farmer, the symptoms of roofie consumption are comparable to those of alcohol intoxication or severe alcohol intoxication. “You can see slurred speech and be unsteady when walking, and become lethargic or comatose," experts told Yahoo! life.

“People will also compare it to feeling extremely intoxicated and then blacking out. The biggest safety concern is not being able to protect yourself due to those symptoms.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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