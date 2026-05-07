Lorna Hajdini was ‘completely naked’…: New witness drops bombshell in JPMorgan abuse case

A dramatic new twist has emerged in the JPMorgan “sex slave” lawsuit. As Accuser who is 35 has accused his ex-boss Lorna Hajdini who is 37 of sexually assaulting, drugging and racially abusing him. He has now come up with a fresh evidence who claims that “naked” Hajdini tried to pull him into a “threesome” in the middle of the night.

New witness claims a “naked” incident in JPMorgan lawsuit(X/@san_x_m, X/@TateTheTalisman)

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However, both Hajdini and JPMorgan has strongly denied all the allegation saying, they found zero evidence of any wrongdoing after the investigation.

The “Naked” claim- What new evidence is saying?

The lawsuit was briefly pulled from Manhattan Supreme Court records last week before being refiled on Monday with two new anonymous witness statements attached, according to the New York Post.

One witness who is believed to be a family friend of accuser, says that he was once staying at a New York City apartment in late 2024 when we has suddenly woken up by a woman from the sleep in the middle of the night.

According to the statement, a woman was Hajdini who was “completely naked” when she came and sat on the sofa where the witness was trying to sleep. According to reports, she lit a cigarette and began asking him to "join" the pair in the bedroom.

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{{^usCountry}} The witness says he refused multiple times but according to statement Hajdini replied, "You know I own [accuser], so you'd better come join." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The witness says he refused multiple times but according to statement Hajdini replied, "You know I own [accuser], so you'd better come join." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} And then she returned to the bedroom and witness says that he could hear accuser pleading to Hajdini, “no, no, no, you have to leave. I'm not going to do this. Please stop." And then according to reports, Hajdini left the apartment that night. And then accuser told his friend, the witness that Hajdini had "constantly harassed him and forced him to engage in sexual behavior with her on a number of occasions," and had threatened him with "trouble" if he did not comply, according to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And then she returned to the bedroom and witness says that he could hear accuser pleading to Hajdini, “no, no, no, you have to leave. I'm not going to do this. Please stop." And then according to reports, Hajdini left the apartment that night. And then accuser told his friend, the witness that Hajdini had "constantly harassed him and forced him to engage in sexual behavior with her on a number of occasions," and had threatened him with "trouble" if he did not comply, according to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

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According to The Sun, A second anonymous witness has also submitted a statement, claiming that accuser told him in 2024 that a woman at the office was making his "life hell." This witness says he also personally saw Hajdini kissing accuser's neck and grabbing him and that accuser appeared visibly uncomfortable during the encounter. Both witness statements were signed in July last year

Despite the new filings, both JPMorgan and Hajdini are standing firmly by their denials. The bank told The Sun: "Following our investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations."

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Hajdini's lawyers also issued a strong denial, telling The Sun: "Lorna continues to categorically deny the allegations. She never dated this individual, never had a sexual or romantic encounter with him of any kind and never gave him any drugs. She maintains that his false claims are entirely fabricated and tarnishing her reputation."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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