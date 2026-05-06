Lorna Hajdini row: New twist as ex-JPMorgan banker brings forward two new witnesses: ‘Completely naked’

Lorna Hajdini row: Two new witness testimonies have surfaced in connection with a shocking sexual harassment lawsuit against JPMorgan senior executive Lorna Hajdini. Lorna Hajdini faces serious allegations in a harassment lawsuit, with two witnesses supporting claims of coercion and drug use against a former banker. (Lorna Hajdini LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

According to the Daily Mail, new information has been revealed by two individuals concerning alleged events that took place in a New York apartment.

Also Read: Lorna Hajdini hits back as ex-JPMorgan banker allegedly faked father’s death, abruptly left his new job too

Case against Lorna Hajdini and accuser's demands The case revolves around allegations made by a former JPMorgan banker, who claims that Hajdini compelled him to engage in sexual acts with her, in addition to other forms of abuse and coercion. Recently, newly submitted sworn statements from two unnamed witnesses support his allegations, despite JPMorgan and several colleagues refuting these claims following an internal probe.

Her accuser asserts that she confessed to consistently administering the date rape drug Rohypnol along with Viagra, and during one incident, chastised him for crying while she engaged in a sexual act with him without his consent.

In the court documents, he stated that Hajdini, whom he alleges also subjected him to racist insults, threatened to destroy his career when he rejected her advances – which included an occasion where she appeared at his apartment demanding sexual relations.

According to his attorney, Daniel Kaiser, the complainant has been diagnosed with PTSD. He is pursuing compensation for lost wages, emotional suffering, and damage to his reputation. He is also seeking punitive damages and reforms to the bank's policies.

The lawsuit further claims that JPMC facilitated the alleged misconduct and retaliated against the banker following his report of the incidents.

Lorna Hajdini row: Here's what two new unnamed witnesses' claim First witness: One witness recounted a troubling late-night incident that took place in September 2024, as per Daily Mail. As stated in the filing, they were at former JPMorgan banker's apartment when they were awakened by a woman who was “clearly intoxicated and speaking loudly.”

The witness asserts that accuser later recognized the woman as Hajdini. “A short while later, I was awoken by Ms Hajdini, who was completely naked,” the witness claimed.

“Ms Hajdini sat on the couch and lit a cigarette. She then asked me to come to the bedroom with her and ‘join them'," they added. "I told her no. She said, ‘Come join, come join’. I again told her no.”

The witness then disclosed a disturbing comment allegedly made by Hajdini. “You know, I own [him], so you’d better come join," she allegedly told the witness who again declined her offer.

The witness claims that Hajdini returned to the bedroom, after which they heard ex-banker “loudly pleading” with her “to stop, and to leave.”

“It became quiet. Then, sometime later, [Ms Hajdini] came out of the bedroom and left the apartment," the witness said.

Second witness: A second witness claims that the ex-banker had informed him several months before that a female colleague was causing him significant distress, describing it as making his life “hell,” Daily Mail reported.

The same witness subsequently asserted that he saw Hajdini engaging with the accuser in a manner deemed inappropriate, which included kissing his neck and physically grabbing him while he seemed to be uncomfortable.

Lorna Hajdini denies allegations In a statement released via her legal representatives, Hajdini has strongly refuted any allegations of misconduct.

“She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyer stated.