Lorna Hajdini: Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, seeks brutal punishment for ‘false accuser’ in JP Morgan case

Lorna Hajdini has been firmly in the spotlight after a bombshell lawsuit accused the JPMorgan executive of sexually harassing her married male junior staffer. Now, she appears to have gained support from Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, who's known for his controversial stances on ‘manosphere’. Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate's brother, sought brutal punishment if the accusation turned out to be false in the Lorna Hajdini sexual harassment lawsuit. (X/@san_x_m, X/@TateTheTalisman)

The Daily Mail had initially reported on the lawsuit against Hajdini and as the matter blew up, New York Post publicly identified the accuser. However, we have chosen not to name the alleged victim in the matter. Meanwhile, the Post also reported that the lawsuit had been retracted for corrections, but many took it to mean that the allegations against Hajdini were false.

Notably, the JPMorgan executive's lawyer has denied any wrongdoing on her client's part. JPMogran, which was also dragged into the suit, has clarified to the Mail via a spokesperson that the accuser's claims did not have any ‘merit’ as an internal investigation had shown. The spokesperson also noted that while Hajdini had agreed to cooperate with the probe, the alleged victim had refused. Reports also emerged that the alleged victim did not even report directly to Hajdini, raising doubts about claims of her leveraging her position to curry sexual favors for the accuser's promotion. However, the lawyer of the accuser – John Doe – doubled down on the client's assertions.

Also Read | Lorna Hajdini row: Joe Rogan drops explosive take, calls JPMorgan accuser’s claims 'fake'

Amid the uproar over the matter, Tristan posted a chilling warning for whoever levels false accusations. He shared a post which spoke about how the accuser allegedly used a legal chatbot where he detailed a similar ordeal as to what the lawsuit contains.

Tristan Tate seeks brutal punishment in Lorna Hajdini case Tate wrote on X “False accusers deserve a death sentence. I’ve said this before.” He added “It is not gender specific,” given in this case the accuser is a man. Tate is not the only one baying for blood.

Many have raised calls for JPMogran CEO Jamie Dimon to take action against the accuser if the allegations turn out to be false. Podcaster Joe Rogan also firmly sided with Hajdini on the matter, calling the lawsuit ‘false’ on his latest episode.

While Tate's sentiment appeared to match with many online, some felt that him calling for the death of the accuser went a tad bit too far. “Death sentence seems to extreme. I think 30+ years in prison is well deserved because these monsters attempt to destroy people’s lives male or female doesn’t matter,” one remarked.

Another added “A little too excessive. How about a decade in jail?”.