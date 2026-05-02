Lorna Hajdini's accuser could be sued; prediction market adds twist to JPMorgan sex abuse row

As Lorna Hajdini, a senior JPMorgan executive, outright denied sexual harassment and abuse allegations made by a former staffer, several bettors rushed to Polymarket to bet on whether the accuser will face a counter-suit. While several outlets have identified the accuser, we have chosen not to.

What does the JPMorgan sexual harassment lawsuit state?

Lorna Hajdini (L) and a building of JP Morgan Chase.(Lorna Hajdini LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The sensational lawsuit accused a senior JPMorgan Chase executive, identified as Hajdini, of sexual harassment and abuse. The complaint, initially filed in New York on April 27, accused the executive director of coercive sexual conduct, drugging, intimidation and retaliation against a former male employee identified anonymously as 'John Doe'. The allegations were first reported by tabloids including the Daily Mail and later picked up by the New York Post.

However, a court representative told People that the filing had been ‘returned for correction’ and was no longer publicly accessible. No further explanation was provided.

Lorna Hajdini strongly rejects claims

In a statement shared through attorneys representing Hajdini, the JPMorgan executive forcefully denied all accusations tied to the case.

“She categorically denies the allegations.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyers added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyers added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The allegations claimed the incidents began in 2024 and included accusations of forced sexual encounters, harassment, threats and abuse. The anonymous plaintiff also accused JPMorgan of retaliation and failing to properly investigate the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations claimed the incidents began in 2024 and included accusations of forced sexual encounters, harassment, threats and abuse. The anonymous plaintiff also accused JPMorgan of retaliation and failing to properly investigate the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} JPMorgan says internal probe found ‘no merit’. The company separately stated that it conducted an internal review after the allegations surfaced and found no evidence supporting the claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JPMorgan says internal probe found ‘no merit’. The company separately stated that it conducted an internal review after the allegations surfaced and found no evidence supporting the claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Following our investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations,” a company spokesperson said. Polymarket odds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Following our investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations,” a company spokesperson said. Polymarket odds {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Polymarket posted on Sunday that about 89% bettors, at the time of writing this story, believe that the alleged accuser will face a counter-suit.

However, it is important to note that Polymarket reflects betting market sentiment and speculation rather than verified legal analysis or confirmed reporting. Odds on the platform can shift rapidly based on public reaction, social media activity and trader behavior, and should not be treated as concrete evidence of future legal action.

No counter-suit has been confirmed yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON