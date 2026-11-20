A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles region early Friday morning, prompting residents across the area to report a sudden, powerful shake that lasted only a few moments, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

A magnitude 4.4 tremor rattled the Los Angeles region early Friday, (REUTERS)

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The tremor occurred at approximately 3:25 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located about one mile north-northwest of Commerce and nearly five miles east-southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The USGS reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of 10.6 miles.

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Residents report about Los Angeles earthquake

{{^usCountry}} Residents took to social media to share their experiences, with one person describing the shaking as intense, writing, “That earthquake was strong! Haven’t felt one like that in a while.” Several others also reported experiencing a sudden, sharp jolt that quickly subsided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents took to social media to share their experiences, with one person describing the shaking as intense, writing, “That earthquake was strong! Haven’t felt one like that in a while.” Several others also reported experiencing a sudden, sharp jolt that quickly subsided. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department has requested “all units to conduct Damage assessments on their assigned areas” due to the earthquake.

LA Mayor confirmed the earthquake on X, writing: “While unsettling, there are no immediate reports of damage or operational impacts, including at LAX. The LAFD and City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed.”

Southern California is situated in a seismically active region, with several earthquake-prone fault systems running through the Los Angeles area. The region's history includes the devastating magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake in 1994, which struck the San Fernando Valley, claimed more than 50 lives and caused extensive damage to buildings, roads and freeways throughout the region.

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22 other smaller earthquakes recorded along the San Andreas Fault

In the hours preceding the magnitude 4.4 earthquake, 22 smaller tremors were also recorded along the San Andreas Fault, indicating increased seismic activity in the region.

Following the earthquake activity, tsunami monitoring systems were activated in parts of Northern California. However, the National Weather Service reported that no tsunami waves had been detected.

The tremors occurred along the San Andreas Fault, a major geological boundary that formed approximately 30 million years ago when the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate began interacting in California.

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The fault system has been associated with some of the state's most powerful seismic events, including a historic earthquake that reached magnitude 8.1.

The two tectonic plates continue to move in different directions. The Pacific Plate shifts northwestward at roughly three inches per year, while the North American Plate moves southward at approximately one inch annually.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), there is a 31% probability that the Los Angeles region could experience an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 or greater within the next 30 years.