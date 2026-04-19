Louisiana mass shooting: Why Shreveport suspect fatally shot 8 children, others? Police share update

An adult male in Shreveport, Louisiana went on a shooting spree, leaving eight children dead, and others injured across multiple locations early Sunday. While the suspect has not been identified yet, police shared first details on the possible motive.

First details on Shreveport suspect

8 children were killed in a shooting incident in Louisiana on Sunday

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The suspect, identified only as an adult male, was killed following a police chase into nearby Bossier Parish after allegedly fleeing the initial shootings and stealing a vehicle. Officers opened fire during the pursuit. None of the responders were injured.

10 people shot, 8 kids dead

Police said 10 people were shot in total, including eight children between the ages of about 1 and 14. Some of the victims were related to the gunman, according to investigators.

Read More: Shreveport shooting update: 5 things to know as 8 kids, suspect killed in domestic dispute

The violence began at two homes south of downtown Shreveport, with a third related location later identified as part of the wider crime scene.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” said police spokesperson Chris Bordelon. "Some of the children inside were his descendants," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” said police spokesperson Chris Bordelon. "Some of the children inside were his descendants," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Two other people were struck by gunfire, but their conditions were not immediately known. Why Shreveport suspect opened fire on Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two other people were struck by gunfire, but their conditions were not immediately known. Why Shreveport suspect opened fire on Sunday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to authorities, the suspect left the scene after the shootings and carried out a carjacking nearby before being tracked by officers. The chase led into Bossier Parish, where police confronted the suspect and fatally shot him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to authorities, the suspect left the scene after the shootings and carried out a carjacking nearby before being tracked by officers. The chase led into Bossier Parish, where police confronted the suspect and fatally shot him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators added that the shootings appeared to have stemmed from a domestic incident. However, the exact trigger was not confirmed. "We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations," Bordelon said, calling the incident a "domestic disturbance." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators added that the shootings appeared to have stemmed from a domestic incident. However, the exact trigger was not confirmed. "We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations," Bordelon said, calling the incident a "domestic disturbance." {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: Shreveport shooting suspect: First details on shooter who killed 8 kids revealed; update on motive

At a press briefing near one of the homes, officials expressed shock over the scale of the tragedy.

“I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback,” Wayne Smith said. “I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur.”

“This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Mayor Tom Arceneaux noted. “It’s a terrible morning.”

State police take over part of probe

The Louisiana State Police have been asked to lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that killed the suspect.

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“This morning, shortly after 7:00 AM, Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting following a pursuit into Bossier City on Brompton Lane. Investigators are working to process the scene and gather further information," the state police said in a social media post.

“One subject was shot and has been pronounced dead. No officers were harmed during the incident. This is an active investigation; further information will be released when it becomes available.”

“Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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