Loveland CO fire: Map, evacuation updates as blaze burns near Sedona Hills

A wildfire burning near the Sedona Hills neighborhood in the Loveland area of Colorado has prompted mandatory evacuations northeast of Carter Lake.

What we know so far

Wildfire burning in Loveland, Colorado.(Unsplash)

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The fire was first reported just before 3 p.m. near the 2600 block of Sedona Hills Drive, according to emergency officials. By 3:30 p.m., NOCO Alert had issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Sedona Hills neighborhood northeast of Carter Lake. See the map here.

Incident command reported around 4 p.m. local time that the wildfire had grown to an estimated 25 to 30 acres. A third-alarm response has been requested, along with aerial firefighting support.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said its Multi-Mission Aircraft and additional aviation resources have been deployed to assist crews battling the fire on the ground.

Residents in the affected area are urged to follow evacuation orders and monitor official emergency alerts for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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