Luigi Mangione’s sister lands elite Johns Hopkins role ahead of UnitedHealthcare CEO murder trial

MariaSanta Mangione, the older sister of accused killer Luigi Mangione, has reportedly secured a prestigious medical fellowship at Johns Hopkins University just months before her brother is set to stand trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, attends a court hearing to rule on the admissibility of evidence and setting of trial date in New York, on May 18, 2026.(AFP)

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According to a report by the New York Post, the 36-year-old physician-scientist will begin a cardiovascular disease fellowship at the Maryland-based institution in July. Johns Hopkins announced the incoming fellows through a social media post, with MariaSanta named among only 10 candidates selected for the competitive program.

The development has drawn attention due to the timing, as Luigi Mangione’s high-profile murder trial is scheduled to begin in September.

MariaSanta Mangione’s medical career

While Luigi Mangione attended the University of Pennsylvania, his sister pursued a long academic and medical research career.

Acording to her LinkedIn profile, MariaSanta studied cell biology and molecular genetics at the University of Maryland before completing an MD-PhD physician-scientist program at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 2020.

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{{^usCountry}} She most recently completed a cardiology fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. The report also noted that she has contributed to cardiovascular and biomedical research publications over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She most recently completed a cardiology fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. The report also noted that she has contributed to cardiovascular and biomedical research publications over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Johns Hopkins University is widely regarded as one of the top medical institutions in the United States, making its cardiovascular fellowship among the most selective programs in the field. Trial in Brian Thompson killing approaches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Johns Hopkins University is widely regarded as one of the top medical institutions in the United States, making its cardiovascular fellowship among the most selective programs in the field. Trial in Brian Thompson killing approaches {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Luigi Mangione, 28, has been charged in connection with the December 2024 fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Luigi Mangione, 28, has been charged in connection with the December 2024 fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. {{/usCountry}}

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Prosecutors allege the attack was targeted and claim investigators recovered writings linked to the accused, including statements criticizing the health insurance industry. According to the New York Post, prosecutors may present a 3D-printed firearm allegedly connected to the shooting during the trial.

Also Read: Who is Peter Mangione? Luigi Mangione’s cousin signs with Brooklyn FC as alleged assassin faces trial

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both state and federal charges tied to the case.

The accused remains in custody without bail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center ahead of the closely watched trial, which is expected to begin on September 8.

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If convicted on the state charges, Mangione could face a sentence ranging from 25 years to life in prison.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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