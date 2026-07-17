Lynwood Fire in San Bernardino: Massive vegetation blaze near Yaamava Casino; check map as scary videos emerge

A massive vegetation fire dubbed the Lynwood Fire broke out in San Bernardino County, California on Thursday, July 16. The fire was in the area North of Sterling Avenue & Foothill Drive and was at 20 acres at the time of writing, as per WatchDuty.

A vegetation fire, dubbed the Lynwood Fire, broke out in San Bernardino on Thursday. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fire was reportedly close to the Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel which is at 777 San Manuel Blvd South, Highland, about a mile from where the fire broke out.

One resident asked on Facebook “Fire by the casino?”.

Meanwhile, a map of the impacted area was shared online.

Three additional large air tankers have been requested for the fire which has a moderate to dangerous rate of spread. While no structures are threatened at this time, the fire could spread up to 200 to 300 acres, WatchDuty reported.

Also Read | Eagle Rock Colorado Fire map, evacuation updates: Glendale blaze near 2 Freeway threatens homes; videos surface

Earlier, 5 type 3 engines & 4 handcrews were requested. A video from a distance showed a lot of smoke rising to the sky.

A cause for the fire was not immediately known and there have been no reports of injuries yet. No evacuation orders have been issued either.

Lynwood Fire: Scary photos and videos emerge

Several people shared photos and videos of the ongoing Lynwood Fire. One wrote “Lynwood Fire North of Sterling, above Foothill - Del Rosa Area.”

The picture, taken from a distance, showed smoke rising. Another posted a video of the blaze.

Yet another person posted a clip and wrote “Hope they stop it.”

An individual also shared a set of photos from the highway and wrote “looks like they've got it under control. (In the hills About a mile from Yaamava Casino).” However, there's no official word on the forward spread being stopped.

Yet another shared photos and videos of the Lynwood Fire and the efforts to control the blaze.

“The hills are alive with the sound of fire trucks,” they wrote.