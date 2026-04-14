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Made lot of progress, ball in Iran’s court: Vance

Made lot of progress, ball in Iran’s court: Vance

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:21 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, US Vice President J D Vance said Iran has moved in the direction of the US during the peace talks in Islamabad to end the war and it was for Tehran to make the next move on taking the discussions forward.

Made lot of progress, ball in Iran’s court: Vance

The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement in the 21-hour marathon peace talks in Islamabad over the weekend, with Washington insisting that Tehran refused to give up its right over enrichment of nuclear fuel.

"I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress," Vance told Fox News.

"They moved in our direction, which is why I think we would say that we had some good signs, but they didn't move far enough," said the US vice president, who led the delegation comprising Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for the talks with the Iranian delegation.

The Iranian delegation included Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Vance asserted that he agreed 100 per cent with US President Donald Trump on Iran not having nuclear weapons.

"I 100 per cent agree with @POTUS on the fact that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon... If they're willing to engage in economic terrorism on the entire world, what would it mean - what leverage would they have - if they had a nuclear bomb in Tehran," he asked.

Vance said it was for the first time that the governments of the US and Iran had met at such a high level. "So that's, I think, a positive-and again, we did make some progress in the negotiation," he said.

Vance said the rising energy prices were "painful" but will not be around forever.

"We know the American people are hurting, that's why we're negotiating so aggressively to try to get the energy prices to come down. We're going to keep on working at it," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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