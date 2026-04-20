Madison Warner cause of death: What happened to Sen. Mark Warner's daughter? Juvenile diabetes and other illnesses
Madison Warner, 36, daughter of Virigina Sen. Mark Warner, has died after battling juvenile diabetes and other health issues, her family confirmed Monday.
Madison Warner, the 36-year-old daughter of Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner, has passed away, the Senator and his wife, Lisa Collis, confirmed on Monday. Madison Warner has been dealing with juvenile diabetes and other health issues that led to her death, the Warner family confirmed.
“We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void,” a statement from the Senator and his wife read.
“We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”
Madison Warner Cause Of Death: Juvenile Diabetes And More
Despite Mark Warner holding a public office for over a decade, the health issues of his eldest daughter were never publicly discussed. Despite noting in the statement that she was suffering from juvenile diabetes "for over a decade," Mark Warner, or his wife Lisa, had not discussed it publicly before.{{/usCountry}}
Despite Mark Warner holding a public office for over a decade, the health issues of his eldest daughter were never publicly discussed. Despite noting in the statement that she was suffering from juvenile diabetes "for over a decade," Mark Warner, or his wife Lisa, had not discussed it publicly before.{{/usCountry}}
Warner referenced in 2013 that one of his daughters had Type 1 diabetes. The post on Senator Warner's website, which documents his advocacy for the Special Diabetes Program, notes: "One of Senator Warner’s three daughters also suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and he continues to fight for funding and support for diabetes research side by side with other families affected by diabetes."{{/usCountry}}
Warner referenced in 2013 that one of his daughters had Type 1 diabetes. The post on Senator Warner's website, which documents his advocacy for the Special Diabetes Program, notes: "One of Senator Warner’s three daughters also suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and he continues to fight for funding and support for diabetes research side by side with other families affected by diabetes."{{/usCountry}}
However, no further details about who the daughter was were revealed in the program.
This story is being updated.