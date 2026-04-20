Madison Warner cause of death: What happened to Sen. Mark Warner's daughter? Juvenile diabetes and other illnesses

Madison Warner, the 36-year-old daughter of Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner, has passed away, the Senator and his wife, Lisa Collis, confirmed on Monday. Madison Warner has been dealing with juvenile diabetes and other health issues that led to her death, the Warner family confirmed.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.(AP)

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“We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void,” a statement from the Senator and his wife read.

“We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”

Madison Warner Cause Of Death: Juvenile Diabetes And More

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{{^usCountry}} Despite Mark Warner holding a public office for over a decade, the health issues of his eldest daughter were never publicly discussed. Despite noting in the statement that she was suffering from juvenile diabetes "for over a decade," Mark Warner, or his wife Lisa, had not discussed it publicly before. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite Mark Warner holding a public office for over a decade, the health issues of his eldest daughter were never publicly discussed. Despite noting in the statement that she was suffering from juvenile diabetes "for over a decade," Mark Warner, or his wife Lisa, had not discussed it publicly before. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Warner referenced in 2013 that one of his daughters had Type 1 diabetes. The post on Senator Warner's website, which documents his advocacy for the Special Diabetes Program, notes: "One of Senator Warner’s three daughters also suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and he continues to fight for funding and support for diabetes research side by side with other families affected by diabetes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warner referenced in 2013 that one of his daughters had Type 1 diabetes. The post on Senator Warner's website, which documents his advocacy for the Special Diabetes Program, notes: "One of Senator Warner’s three daughters also suffers from Type 1 diabetes, and he continues to fight for funding and support for diabetes research side by side with other families affected by diabetes." {{/usCountry}}

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However, no further details about who the daughter was were revealed in the program.

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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