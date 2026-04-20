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Madison Warner cause of death: What happened to Sen. Mark Warner's daughter? Juvenile diabetes and other illnesses

Madison Warner, 36, daughter of Virigina Sen. Mark Warner, has died after battling juvenile diabetes and other health issues, her family confirmed Monday.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 09:50 pm IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Madison Warner, the 36-year-old daughter of Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner, has passed away, the Senator and his wife, Lisa Collis, confirmed on Monday. Madison Warner has been dealing with juvenile diabetes and other health issues that led to her death, the Warner family confirmed.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.(AP)

“We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void,” a statement from the Senator and his wife read.

“We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”

Madison Warner Cause Of Death: Juvenile Diabetes And More

However, no further details about who the daughter was were revealed in the program.

This story is being updated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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