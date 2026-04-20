Trump tariff refunds: Are you eligible for benefits? Here's how to claim as $166bn payout begins today

In a significant policy shift with extensive financial consequences, the administration of Donald Trump has initiated a new system aimed at refunding approximately $166 billion in tariffs to US importers. This follows a pivotal ruling by the Supreme Court of the US, which deemed the levies unlawful earlier this year. Following a Supreme Court decision against Trump's tariffs, a new refund system for $166 billion has been initiated. (AFP)

The refund mechanism, known as the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE), has been implemented by US Customs and Border Protection to streamline what would otherwise be an exceedingly complicated process. Rather than processing refunds on an entry-by-entry basis, CAPE allows for consolidated electronic payments, which could expedite reimbursements for businesses that had incurred tariffs under the now-invalid system.

The introduction of this system represents only the initial phase, suggesting that eligibility is currently restricted. Not all importers, nor all categories of tariffs, can apply for refunds at this time, and authorities have yet to provide clarity on when the system will be fully operational.

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US SC ruling initiated refund procedure On February 20, the US Supreme Court determined by a vote of 6–3 that President Donald Trump overstepped his constitutional powers when he enacted extensive import tariffs last April, referencing the US trade deficit as a national emergency in accordance with a 1977 emergency powers statute.

The court concluded that this action improperly infringed upon Congress’s jurisdiction to establish taxes.

While the Supreme Court did not specifically address the management of refunds, the US Court of International Trade ruled last month that businesses impacted by tariffs enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are eligible for reimbursement.

Who will be eligible for claims? Over 56,000 US importers have signed up to obtain tariff refunds, as reported by CBP. However, not all of these applications fulfill the requirements for refunds during the initial phase of the refund process.

"Phase 1 is limited to certain unliquidated entries and certain entries within 80 days of liquidation," per a CBP post.

Approximately 82 percent of the payments, totaling $127 billion, qualify for refunds in CAPE's initial rollout, as stated in the CBS report.

Will customers receive refunds? It was not only the businesses that faced the majority of the tariff burden, but the customers did as well. However, it is still uncertain whether consumers will receive any refunds.

Several companies, such as FedEx and Costco, have committed to reimbursing customers, yet there is currently no established procedure for doing so.

Which tariffs qualify for refunds? Only IEEPA tariffs qualify for refunds, and even then, there are restrictions on the types of duties that CBP has indicated it will refund.

This represents approximately 63 percent of all IEEPA duties, as stated by Sanne Manders, president of Flexport, a global trade and logistics firm, during an interview with CBS.