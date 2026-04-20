Iowa University shooting suspects: Police release ‘persons of interest’ photo as 5 victims confirmed

The post features an image of five young men, and law enforcement is seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate them. "Anyone with information on the people pictured here are asked to contact Detective Cade Burma at cburma@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5275.”

“One victim is in critical condition and the other four victims are in stable condition,” stated Iowa City Public Safety in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

Five people sustained injuries in a mass shooting close to the University of Iowa campus following a significant altercation that erupted early Sunday. Police released a photograph of five “persons of interest” related to the incident.

University of Iowa shooting: Here's what happened According to the press release from the Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) dated April 19, law enforcement responded to a report of a "large fight" in the 100 Block of East College Street at 1:46 am on Sunday, April 19. Upon their arrival, officers also reported hearing gunfire.

Furthermore, the local US news outlet ABC7LA shared a video depicting a brawl that took place prior to a shooting that left five people injured, including three university students, on a pedestrian mall within the college campus in Iowa City.

Authorities cordoned off a significant area of the Ped Mall early Sunday for forensic examination. A 'Hawk Alert' notification on the University of Iowa’s Emergency Updates webpage confirmed that the Ped Mall had reopened at 12 pm local time on April 19. Although there is currently no known ongoing threat to the public, the investigation remains active.

University of Iowa issues statement The Office of Strategic Communication at the public university has subsequently issued a statement to the community concerning the shooting that occurred in Iowa City on April 19. In the statement, it was initially confirmed that three students from the University of Iowa sustained injuries during the incident. President Barb Wilson of the university stated that the institution is maintaining close communication with local law enforcement.

“While we await additional information, I am thinking about these students and their families, friends, and all the people who care about them. I am holding them close in my thoughts, along with everyone in our community who is hurting or feeling shaken right now,” the statement said. “Moments like this can feel overwhelming. They can make a large campus feel suddenly very small. Many of you may be worried, upset, or unsure how to process what has happened. Please know that you are not alone in that.”