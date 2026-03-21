Joshua Jefferson injury update: Iowa State star could play vs Kentucky, X-ray results revealed

Joshua Jefferson injury update: Iowa State got some good news after beating No. 15 seed Tennessee State on Friday in the first round of March Madness. It was revealed that injured All-American could be available for the Cycolones' next game against Kentucky on Saturday.

What happened to Joshua Jefferson? Star forward Joshua Jefferson went down with a serious-looking ankle injury just minutes into Friday's clash. The injury occurred when the 22-year-old drove into the lane for what appeared to be an uncontested layup. Without any contact, he landed awkwardly, with his full 240-pound frame collapsing onto his left ankle, which twisted beneath him in a disturbing fashion.

He immediately dropped to the floor near the Cyclones bench, striking the court twice in visible pain as the arena fell silent. Medical staff quickly rushed in to attend to him before helping him off the court and into the tunnel.

Jefferson returned from the tunnel, wearing crutches and a boot on his left leg - concerning sight for thousands of Iowa fans.

The Cyclones eventually won 108-74.

Positive update for Joshua Jefferson, Ohio State Iowa State received encouraging initial news with X-rays coming back negative. Head coach TJ Otzelberger confirmed the update but cautioned that Jefferson’s availability remains uncertain heading into the next round.

“We'll continue to reevaluate over the next day or two and just see where things are on Sunday,” Otzelberger said.

“Obviously we didn't know how bad he was hurt,” teammate Nate Heise said.

Team responds in his absence Despite losing one of their top players early, Iowa State regrouped quickly.

While Jefferson was being evaluated, the Cyclones surged with a 23-0 run that effectively sealed the game. Heise stepped up with a season-high 22 points to lead the charge.

“It’s a next-man-up (mentality),” guard Dominick Nelson said. “It sucks. He’s one of our best players. But we have to have the next man up. We all put in the work every day. We all trust each other. We all see what each other does day-in and day-out.”

Otzelberger echoed that sentiment, praising the team’s resilience.

“He's an unbelievable player. An unbelievable leader. Not having him out there brought a lot of challenges,” Otzelberger said of Jefferson, “but I'm proud of the guys, how they stepped up and trusted in one another.”

Key piece for Iowa State’s Final Four hopes The 6-foot-9 senior has been central to Iowa State’s success this season, averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. A second-team AP All-American, he narrowly missed first-team honors and played a major role in the team’s Big 12 Tournament run.

The Cyclones are chasing their first Final Four appearance since 1944, and Jefferson has been the catalyst behind that push.

Looking ahead to Kentucky clash Whether Jefferson can suit up against Kentucky remains the biggest question heading into Sunday.

If he’s unavailable, Iowa State will need another strong collective effort to advance. “We're brothers, you know? So we're playing for him,” Killyan Toure said. “Everybody knows what they have to do during the game. We’ll keep playing hard and physical and yeah, we’ll play for him.”