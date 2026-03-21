Joshua Jefferson injury update: Iowa State star could play vs Kentucky, X-ray results revealed
Joshua Jefferson injury update: Iowa State got some good news after beating No. 15 seed Tennessee State on Friday in the first round of March Madness. It was revealed that injured All-American could be available for the Cycolones' next game against Kentucky on Saturday.
What happened to Joshua Jefferson?
Star forward Joshua Jefferson went down with a serious-looking ankle injury just minutes into Friday's clash. The injury occurred when the 22-year-old drove into the lane for what appeared to be an uncontested layup. Without any contact, he landed awkwardly, with his full 240-pound frame collapsing onto his left ankle, which twisted beneath him in a disturbing fashion.
He immediately dropped to the floor near the Cyclones bench, striking the court twice in visible pain as the arena fell silent. Medical staff quickly rushed in to attend to him before helping him off the court and into the tunnel.
Jefferson returned from the tunnel, wearing crutches and a boot on his left leg - concerning sight for thousands of Iowa fans.
The Cyclones eventually won 108-74.
Positive update for Joshua Jefferson, Ohio State
Iowa State received encouraging initial news with X-rays coming back negative. Head coach TJ Otzelberger confirmed the update but cautioned that Jefferson’s availability remains uncertain heading into the next round.
“We'll continue to reevaluate over the next day or two and just see where things are on Sunday,” Otzelberger said.
“Obviously we didn't know how bad he was hurt,” teammate Nate Heise said.
Team responds in his absence
Despite losing one of their top players early, Iowa State regrouped quickly.
While Jefferson was being evaluated, the Cyclones surged with a 23-0 run that effectively sealed the game. Heise stepped up with a season-high 22 points to lead the charge.
“It’s a next-man-up (mentality),” guard Dominick Nelson said. “It sucks. He’s one of our best players. But we have to have the next man up. We all put in the work every day. We all trust each other. We all see what each other does day-in and day-out.”
Otzelberger echoed that sentiment, praising the team’s resilience.
“He's an unbelievable player. An unbelievable leader. Not having him out there brought a lot of challenges,” Otzelberger said of Jefferson, “but I'm proud of the guys, how they stepped up and trusted in one another.”
Key piece for Iowa State’s Final Four hopes
The 6-foot-9 senior has been central to Iowa State’s success this season, averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. A second-team AP All-American, he narrowly missed first-team honors and played a major role in the team’s Big 12 Tournament run.
The Cyclones are chasing their first Final Four appearance since 1944, and Jefferson has been the catalyst behind that push.
Looking ahead to Kentucky clash
Whether Jefferson can suit up against Kentucky remains the biggest question heading into Sunday.
If he’s unavailable, Iowa State will need another strong collective effort to advance. “We're brothers, you know? So we're playing for him,” Killyan Toure said. “Everybody knows what they have to do during the game. We’ll keep playing hard and physical and yeah, we’ll play for him.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More