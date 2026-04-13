MAGA supporters turn on Trump: 'God shall not be mocked' over Jesus healing image

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy on Sunday after sharing an AI-generated image that portrays him in a Christ-like pose, shortly following a sharp public attack on Pope Leo XIV.

A post on U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social account depicts an AI-generated image of himself apparently as Jesus.(Truth Social/ Trump)

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The image, posted on Truth Social, shows Trump in flowing robes as he appears to heal a sick patient with a glowing hand. He is surrounded by a medical worker and military personnel, echoing traditional depictions of Jesus performing miracles.

Trump's criticism of the Pope

The post came minutes after Trump lashed out at the American-born Pope Leo XIV, who has repeatedly criticized US foreign policy, including military actions related to Iran and immigration enforcement.

In his Truth Social rant, Trump called the pontiff “WEAK on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump said. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

Backlash from Christians and Conservatives

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{{^usCountry}} The image triggered widespread condemnation online, even from many of Trump’s usual supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The image triggered widespread condemnation online, even from many of Trump’s usual supporters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Conservative commentator and women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines expressed disbelief: "Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well. 2) God shall not be mocked." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conservative commentator and women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines expressed disbelief: "Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well. 2) God shall not be mocked." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Megan Basham of The Daily Wire called it “outrageous blasphemy” and urged Trump to “take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Megan Basham of The Daily Wire called it “outrageous blasphemy” and urged Trump to “take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media users echoed the outrage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users echoed the outrage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person commented, "This is not 'satire.' This is not 'harmless.' This is the normalization of blasphemy dressed as power. Donald Trump portraying himself as Jesus Christ is not bold move by "an idiot"... it is a test: how far can deception and blasphemy go before believers push back?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person commented, "This is not 'satire.' This is not 'harmless.' This is the normalization of blasphemy dressed as power. Donald Trump portraying himself as Jesus Christ is not bold move by "an idiot"... it is a test: how far can deception and blasphemy go before believers push back?" {{/usCountry}}

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Another added, "This is absolutely disgusting. Trump just posted himself as JESUS healing the sick."

A third user wrote, "This is not funny, and we should push back on it. I like leaving room for a sense of humor, but Donald Trump has crossed the line. Making jokes about Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, is disrespectful and offensive. Although Donald Trump has accomplished some great things, he is nowhere near on par with Jesus Christ, who is God. Jesus Christ is the greatest person in world history, bar none. Trump’s name doesn’t belong in the same sentence."

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Also Read: Trump health update: 'Swollen ankles' and 'trouble walking' in new video spark concern; 'Look at the size'

Pope Leo XIV responds

Pope Leo XIV, speaking aboard the papal plane en route to Algeria, pushed back calmly but firmly against Trump’s criticism.

“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is,” Leo said. “And I’m sorry to hear that but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today.”

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He emphasized that the Church's calls for peace stem directly from the Gospel and rejected any equivalence between his message and the president’s rhetoric.

“I will not enter into debate. The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone. The message of the Gospel is very clear: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers,’” Leo said.

“I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible.”

Speaking to other reporters, he added: “I’m not afraid of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what the Church works for.''

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“We are not politicians. We do not look at foreign policy from the same perspective that he may have,'' the pope said, adding, ”I will continue to speak out strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems.

"Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent people have been killed, and I believe someone must stand up and say that there is a better way,'' he said.

(With inputs from AP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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