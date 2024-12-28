Magnus Carlsen breaks silence after quitting World Chess Championship over shocking jeans row: ‘Honestly, I am…’

Magnus Carlsen, the greatest chess player in the world, walked out of the major event of this year after being told that he couldn't participate in the game while wearing jeans. Magnus Carlsen, the Norway's chess grandmaster, stated that he will not challenge the ruling, stating: “Honestly, I am too old at this point to care too much.”(AFP)

The Norwegian was in New York retaining his World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships when the ruling organisation FIDE made the appeal on Friday.

He claimed he offered to replace his jeans for the next day before he was fined and forced to change immediately, Daily Mail reported.

Carlsen, the world champion from 2013 until 2023, allegedly replied, “I'm out, f*** you,” after being informed that he would not be permitted to continue.

“I put on a shirt and jacket and honestly like I didn't even think about jeans, even changed my shoes,” Carlsen stated Take Take Take, as per a chess-tracking app.

The chess icon said that he was first given a fine, which was acceptable, and then he was warned that he wouldn't be partnered if he didn't change his clothes. “They said that I could do it after the third round today.”

“I said “I'll change tomorrow if that's OK, I didn't even realise it today”, but they said, “well you have to change now”. At that point it became a bit of a matter of principle for me.”

Also Read: Gukesh’s chief trainer names unknown chess player for key role in World C’ship win: ‘Not highly-rated right now, but…’

Will Carlsen challenge the decision?

In addition, the 34-year-old stated that he will not challenge the ruling, stating: “Honestly, I am too old at this point to care too much.”

“If this is what they want to do. I guess it goes both ways, right,” Carlsen added.

With 64 major chess titles under his belt, the Norwegian grandmaster is the most well-known figure in the game. He has already won a total of 12 blitz and rapid championship titles throughout his career.

Here's what FIDE has to say

Meanwhile, Emil Sutovsky, the head of FIDE, has now stated that Carlsen was not prohibited from competing in the competitions.

In a post on X Sutovsky said Magnus was not disqualified from the tournament. “He was not paired in round 9. He can continue tomorrow.”