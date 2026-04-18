London, Traditional tribal spirit Mahua and Goan Feni are making their debut in the UK market as part of a new range of Indian heritage spirits from this week.

Mahua, Feni make UK debut as Indian heritage drinks

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maharaja Drinks, a retailer focussed on introducing craft Indian beverages to Britain, has launched three Feni offerings and a Mahua spirit in celebration of indigenous spirits with centuries of distilling history rooted in India.

The specialist retailer is geared towards organic certification, sustainable production methods and environmentally aware manufacturing, packaging and transport of Indian spirits.

"India is home to an extraordinary range of heritage spirits, each rooted in centuries of craftsmanship and storytelling," said Annabel Jamieson, CEO of Maharaja Drinks.

"Today, there's a growing appetite among consumers and bartenders to explore these authentic native flavours. That's why the time feels right to introduce four exceptional expressions to the UK for the first time," she said.

The company's new range offers Cashew Feni and Coconut Feni from Goenchi Feni, a spiced Feni named OURO De Goa from the Goa Heritage Distillery and Desmondji Mahua Spirit from Andhra Pradesh's DesmondJi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Feni remains a rare and distinctive presence here, and Mahua is an exciting new discovery, a vibrant, characterful spirit just beginning to make its mark," added Jamieson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Feni remains a rare and distinctive presence here, and Mahua is an exciting new discovery, a vibrant, characterful spirit just beginning to make its mark," added Jamieson. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Goenchi Feni, a family-run brand from Goa founded by siblings Yash and Tulika Sawardekar, double distill their Feni in small batches using traditional 100 per cent copper pot stills. They claim to follow a "closely guarded family recipe" that uses a single natural ingredient: either cashew apple or coconut palm sap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goenchi Feni, a family-run brand from Goa founded by siblings Yash and Tulika Sawardekar, double distill their Feni in small batches using traditional 100 per cent copper pot stills. They claim to follow a "closely guarded family recipe" that uses a single natural ingredient: either cashew apple or coconut palm sap. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Feni carries a long and proud heritage from Goa, passed down through generations as a true expression of our land and culture," said Goenchi Feni co-founder Yash Sawardekar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Feni carries a long and proud heritage from Goa, passed down through generations as a true expression of our land and culture," said Goenchi Feni co-founder Yash Sawardekar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Despite this richness, it has often been overlooked on the global stage. By opening international markets like the UK, we aim to change that and reintroduce Feni as a spirit worthy of recognition," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Despite this richness, it has often been overlooked on the global stage. By opening international markets like the UK, we aim to change that and reintroduce Feni as a spirit worthy of recognition," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Goa Heritage Distillery, a third-generation family business run by Ashok Malkarnekar, is located on a biodiverse farm in Goa rich with ginger, turmeric, tulsi, cardamom, cashew, and coconut trees.

The distillery produces OURO De Goa, a premium spiced cashew Feni ideal for the festive season, which Maharaja Drinks feels would be a perfect addition to the UK's Christmas spirits offerings.

"The UK market has a significant Indian diaspora which already has a liking for Cashew Feni. We feel Maharaja Drinks with their focused approach are an ideal partner to make our Feni available to the Indian diaspora in the UK as well as to introduce it to new audiences," said Malkarnekar.

"We would particularly expect the diaspora to become proud brand ambassadors of their very own heritage spirits like Feni," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DesmondJi Mahua is described as a tribute to the heartland, rooted in centuries of tribal lore and tradition. The Mahua tree, often referred to as the "tree of life", is behind this once-banned spirit.

Now produced at the country's only agave distillery in Andhra Pradesh, the spirit is crafted by collecting the naturally sweet flowers of the Mahua tree, then drying, fermenting, and distilling them in artisanal pot stills.

"Mahua is a national treasure of India that has been hidden in plain sight. It has an exquisite taste and is the world's only flower-based spirit," said Desmond Nazareth, founder of Desmondji Mahua.

"For hundreds of years, tens of millions of indigenous Indians in the Central Indian forest belt have made versions of Mahua. Mahua was pushed into the shadows for mercenary and puritanical reasons. The movement to free Mahua from its chains has begun and I hope Mahua will be anointed as the national heritage spirit of India," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maharaja Drinks said the launch of these heritage drinks this month coincides with the expansion of its Exotica range for the UK market.

This brings India's first homegrown vermouth, Davana Vermouth, made with 21 botanicals, and the first homegrown liqueur named Quro, made with a curated blend of 36 indigenous ingredients, including florals, spices, fruits, and botanicals.

Maharaja Drinks, a passion project for father-son duo Ipe and Adam Jacob, was launched as an online retailer catering to the UK market around two years ago to offer a unique range of hand-picked high-quality Indian wines, beers and spirits. It also offers fine Indian coffees and teas, from earthy green teas to floral infused black tea.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON