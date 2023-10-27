Maine Shooting: Suspect Robert Card searched 'conspiratorial content' on internet

Robert Card, the main suspect in the horrific shooting incident in Maine, allegedly googled gun rights, LGBTQ+ issues, and "conspiratorial content", according to a report by themessenger.com.

Robert Card is suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others at multiple locations in Maine.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maine shooting incident that happened on Wednesday, has caused the death of 18 people and left 13 others wounded at multiple locations. The suspect is untraceable and law enforcement agencies are frantically searching for him.

Notably, investigating agencies are also trying to find out the motive behind his alleged crime. Agencies are exploring various aspects of Card's life to ascertain his mindset.

During the ongoing search for Card, his car has been found near a boat launch in Lisbon, which is around eight miles away from where the shootings happened. The US Coast Guard has also been searching the area by both air and water.

Since Card is trained and familiar to the areas near his escape, it's a difficult task for the authorities to trace him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| US college RA sends anti-Israel email to students: ‘no space, no…’

Who is Robert Card?

40-year-old Card, a firearms instructor is reported to have served in the US Army Reserve and was assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

There have been reports of him suffering from mental health issues. As per reports, Card suffered mental health issues including hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco.

"Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. The suspect, Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts," a police notification about the suspect read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to some reports , Card has a history of arrests for domestic violence and other criminal activities.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!