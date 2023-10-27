US college RA sends anti-Israel email to students: ‘no space, no…’

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, there has been polarisation in the views of people across the world. Some have supported Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza, after the terrorist group attacked Southern Israel on October 7. In a display of barbarianism and no respect for human life, the terrorists had killed innocent civilians, raped women and beheaded children. But despite Hamas' actions, some people have been siding with the Palestinians. Massachusetts' Wellesley College(YouTube/@WellesleyCollege)

According to a report by Fox News, Massachusetts' Wellesley College, a private liberal arts school for women has joined the list of institutions in the US where anti-Semitic incidents have taken place. Recently, some resident advisers reportedly sent an anti-Israel email to students.

The report highlights that students who live at Munger Hall, received email condemning Israel's actions against Hamas. The email talked about how there "should be no space, no consideration, and no support for Zionism within the Wellesley College community."

"As of October 18th, 2023, the Palestinian-Israeli war has cost the lives of some 3,478 Palestinians and wounded 12,000. Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians, characterized by the displacement of 600,000 individuals, the dissemination of genocidal rhetoric by the Israeli government, and the illegal occupation of native Palestinian lands, have left our hearts heavy," the email stated.

"With all historical, political, and territorial aspects considered, Israel’s zionist government needs to be condemned. Furthermore, individuals who endorse the forced removal of Palestinians should be recognized as supporters of colonization," read the email further.

"Munger Hall stands in strong condemnation of Israel's actions and those who have supported their actions against Palestinians. We firmly believe that there should be no space, no consideration, and no support for Zionism within the Wellesley College community," the email added.

In the email, the residence hall leaders also urged the students to seek help in case they were facing any issues during the ongoing scenario.

"We care about each and every one of you, and please feel free to reach out with any ideas of how we can best support you during these difficult times," read the email.

