‘Columbia can go to hell’: Meghan McCain slams the university for anti-semitism amid Israel's war against Hamas

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 22, 2023 08:39 PM IST

Columbia professor Joseph Massad had hailed Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

Meghan McCain has slammed Columbia University for its take on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Notably, some student groups in Columbia and Harvard sided with terrorist organisation Hamas after the latter attacked Southern Israel on October 7 and killed hundreds of innocent civilians.

US TV personality Meghan McCain (AFP)
“The only thing I can say is they will never get a dime from me. I will never do any speaking engagements with them. Columbia can go to hell as far as I’m concerned,” McCain told the New York Post.

“I mean, the virulent antisemitism going on by the students on campus and then the professor coming out saying that he felt ‘invigorated’ by the terror attacks. It’s just not something that should be acceptable in academia,” she added.

McCain who is an alumnus of Columbia University, shared that she won't be sending her kids to study there given the institution's stance amid the situation in Israel.

“My kids will not be attending Ivy League schools if this is still the culture it’s going to be . . . indoctrination camps for antisemitism and a place where free speech is violence, but beheading babies and raping women is not,” said McCain.

Notably, Columbia professor Joseph Massad had hailed Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. The University has refused to remove Massad despite widespread uproar against his anti-Israeli stance.

Meanwhile, Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza has entered the 16th day. Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed the nation's commitment to completely dismantle and destroy the terror network of Hamas. Netanyahu has also warned Lebanese terror group Hezbollah from entering the ongoing war.

Amid the war situation, relief material and aid from across the world is being sent into Gaza for the Palestinians. Several world leaders including Pope Francis have appealed for the end of the war.

