‘Israelis are pigs’: Chicago art professor makes anti-Israel post, netizens demand her to be fired

The world has been divided in its support in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. While majority have condemned the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas on Israel that triggered the war, some people have surprisingly sided with Hamas and Palestine. Mika Tosca(X(formerly Twitter)/@StopAntisemites)

Some people have tried to create an anti-Israel narrative on social media. In one such matter, an associate professor for the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Dr. Mika Tosca recently made an anti-Israel post on Instagram.

“Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement. The propaganda has been downright evil. After the past week, if your eyes aren’t open to the crimes against humanity that Israel is committing and has committed for decades, and will continue to commit, then I suggest you open them. It’s disgusting and grotesque. May they all rot in hell,” wrote Tosca.

Tosca has received widespread condemnation for her anti-Israel rant. Nonprofit group Stop Antisemitism tagged her employer on X(formerly Twitter) and called her a "hate filled instructor".

Netizens on X(formerly Twitter) called her out and trolled the professor for her hate filled post. Some users demanded the institute to remove Tosca from the job.

"Wow. More revelations of character. And it's only been one week," wrote one user.

"Good Lord how can someone have so much hate. A teacher who knows about the holocaust and still continue to spew hatred like this. Vile," posted another person.

"This is full of so much hate and stereotyping from a Doctor and Associate Professor that should know better. In whose interest madam," commented a third person.

"She must be fired immediately. Such a narrow-minded fanatic antisemite must not be allowed to teach in any school nor near schools," tweeted a fourth user.

Meanwhile, in the last few days, US President Joe Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have visited Israel to take stock of the situation amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The world community is deeply worried that the ongoing war may spiral out of control leading to the involvement of multiple countries.

