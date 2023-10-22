Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: Gaza air strikes set to intensify as Israel prepares for ‘next stage’

Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group has now entered its 16th day. Israel has declared its intention to intensify its strikes in the besieged Gaza Strip, marking the second stage of a three-stage plan aimed at gaining control over the Palestinian region. According to the Israeli Defense Forces, the final phase of this plan involves changing the "security regime" in Gaza. On Saturday, the Israeli army has conducted live fire drills in preparation for the next stage of the conflict. People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike hit a compound beneath a mosque that the Israeli military said was being used by militants to organize attacks, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 22, 2023. (REUTERS)

Here are the highlights of the 14th day of the war

Latest updates:

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday. Netanyahu emphasised the need to combat what he termed “barbarism” characterising the conflict as a battle between the forces of civilization and “monstrous barbarians” responsible for various atrocities. Prime Minister Meloni expressed Italy's support for Israel.

• On another front, the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza briefly opened to allow a limited amount of much-needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory, which had been sealed off by Israel and subjected to airstrikes following a violent incident involving Hamas.

• However, the amount of aid allowed in was deemed insufficient to address the severe humanitarian crisis, with over 200 trucks carrying 3,000 tons of aid waiting nearby.

• Cross-border conflict escalated as Israel reported airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, and there was an exchange of fire in several areas along the Lebanese border. This marked a significant escalation of violence in the frontier region, as Israel continued its military campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza.

• The conflict was triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the death of over 1,400 people, predominantly civilians. In response, Israel initiated a “total siege” of Gaza. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel's air and missile strikes have claimed the lives of at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, and forced over a million residents to be displaced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON