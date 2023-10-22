Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: Gaza air strikes set to intensify as Israel prepares for ‘next stage’
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: In conflict since Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, over 1,400 Israelis and more than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed.
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group has now entered its 16th day. Israel has declared its intention to intensify its strikes in the besieged Gaza Strip, marking the second stage of a three-stage plan aimed at gaining control over the Palestinian region. According to the Israeli Defense Forces, the final phase of this plan involves changing the "security regime" in Gaza. On Saturday, the Israeli army has conducted live fire drills in preparation for the next stage of the conflict.
Here are the highlights of the 14th day of the war
Latest updates:
• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday. Netanyahu emphasised the need to combat what he termed “barbarism” characterising the conflict as a battle between the forces of civilization and “monstrous barbarians” responsible for various atrocities. Prime Minister Meloni expressed Italy's support for Israel.
• On another front, the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza briefly opened to allow a limited amount of much-needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory, which had been sealed off by Israel and subjected to airstrikes following a violent incident involving Hamas.
• However, the amount of aid allowed in was deemed insufficient to address the severe humanitarian crisis, with over 200 trucks carrying 3,000 tons of aid waiting nearby.
• Cross-border conflict escalated as Israel reported airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, and there was an exchange of fire in several areas along the Lebanese border. This marked a significant escalation of violence in the frontier region, as Israel continued its military campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza.
• The conflict was triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the death of over 1,400 people, predominantly civilians. In response, Israel initiated a “total siege” of Gaza. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel's air and missile strikes have claimed the lives of at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, and forced over a million residents to be displaced.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 22, 2023 07:22 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: Gaza air strikes set to intensify as Israel prepares for ‘next stage’
• Israel has announced its intention to intensify air strikes over Gaza in preparation for what is expected to be the “next stage” of its military operation, potentially involving a ground invasion.
• Leaders and senior officials from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa gathered in Cairo to explore ways to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from expanding into a broader regional conflict, although discussions mostly reflected existing stances.
• Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said he agreed with US President Joe Biden that the Rafah crossing should be open “sustainably.”
• Biden confirmed that he is in communication with Israeli leaders when asked if he is encouraging Israel to postpone a military incursion into Gaza. He said, "I'm talking to the Israelis," during a press interaction in Delaware, where he was spending the weekend.
• Biden's national security team provided him with updates on the latest developments in Israel and Gaza earlier on Saturday, according to the White House.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
- Oct 22, 2023 07:05 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: UN aid chief foresees second Gaza convoy as a step toward ongoing relief
• The United Nations is optimistic about dispatching a second convoy of trucks into Gaza on Sunday, after a small amount of 20 trucks aid began reaching the Palestinian region first time since war began on October 7. More aid can be deployed after employing a streamlined inspection process to facilitate increased relief deliveries into the coming week, according to the UN's humanitarian aid chief.
• UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, in an interview on the sidelines of a conference about Gaza in Cairo, said, “I've been hearing this afternoon - but we're in negotiation on it right now - that we may get another convoy tomorrow, maybe even slightly bigger, 20 to 30 trucks.”
“It's incredibly important that there is no gap in the aid going across the border,” he said.
• The UN said 100 trucks daily are needed to meet essential needs in Gaza, where Israel has imposed a "total siege" as it bombards the enclave in retaliation for a deadly incursion by Hamas militants.
• Rafah serves as the primary entry and exit point for the Gaza Strip, and it falls outside of Israel's control. Israel has said that it will not permit aid to enter from its territory until Hamas releases the hostages it took during its October 7 attack. However, Israel has indicated that aid can enter through Egypt, with the condition that the supplies do not end up in the possession of Hamas.
(With Reuters inputs)
- Oct 22, 2023 06:51 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: US advocates UN backing for Israel's self-defense, calls on Iran to stop arming Hamas
• The United States on Saturday put forward a proposed draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council that affirms Israel's right to self-defence and calls on Iran to cease the export of arms to “militias and terrorist groups that threaten peace and security in the region.”
• According to news agency Reuters, the draft stresses upon the importance of protecting civilians, especially those seeking safety, and stresses that states must adhere to international law when responding to terrorist attacks. Additionally, it urges the continuous, sufficient, and unimpeded delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.
• It remains uncertain when or if the United States intends to bring this draft resolution to a vote.
• To pass, a resolution must receive a minimum of nine votes in favor, without vetoes from the permanent members of the Security Council, which include Russia, China, the United States, France, and Britain.
• This move by the US follows its veto of a Brazilian-drafted resolution on Wednesday, which had sought humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Palestinian conflict to facilitate aid access to Gaza.
- Oct 22, 2023 06:37 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: Aid reaches besieged Gaza first time since war began
• A limited amount of critical aid entered Gaza from Egypt for the first time since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted two weeks ago, addressing a crucial demand from US, European, and Arab leaders. Around 20 trucks started crossing the Rafah border point on Saturday, according to Bloomberg that cited Egyptian TV channel Extra News report. Palestinian authorities said that this aid included medicines and small quantities of food like canned tuna and pasta.
• European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to X and said, “This is an important first step that will alleviate the suffering of innocent people.” She extended her appreciation to all those involved in making this happen.
• The World Food Program noted that the convoy carried 60 tonnes of food, with an additional 930 metric tonnes of emergency food items positioned at or near Rafah, ready for transport into Gaza as soon as access is granted once more.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
- Oct 22, 2023 06:27 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war news LIVE updates: Israeli airstrike targets ‘terror operatives’ in West Bank's Jenin
Israel on Sunday claimed that it had eliminated "terror operatives" associated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an airstrike on the Al-Ansar mosque in West Bank's Jenin. On the other hand, Palestinian medics said Israeli airstrikes targeted the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the deaths of two Palestinians and injuries to several others.
The Israeli military asserted that this mosque was being used as a command center for planning attacks and as a base for their execution. The military further stated that the individuals targeted had already carried out several terror attacks in recent months and were in the process of planning another imminent attack.
(With inputs from agencies)