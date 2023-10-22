'Won't hesitate' to act if Middle East conflict escalates: US defence chief
AFP |
Oct 22, 2023 07:29 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Lloyd Austin said, “We maintain the right to defend ourselves and we won't hesitate to take the appropriate action.”
The United States will take "appropriate action" in response to any escalation in the Middle East of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday.
Read more: Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israel's enemy number 2 Hezbollah: ‘Don’t enter war'
"If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don't," he told ABC News, hours after the Pentagon announced it was increasing its military presence in the region.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"We maintain the right to defend ourselves and we won't hesitate to take the appropriate action," Austin added.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.