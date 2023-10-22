'Won't hesitate' to act if Middle East conflict escalates: US defence chief

The United States will take "appropriate action" in response to any escalation in the Middle East of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday. Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli man wearing a prayer shawl prays next to houses destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel.(AP)

"If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don't," he told ABC News, hours after the Pentagon announced it was increasing its military presence in the region.

"We maintain the right to defend ourselves and we won't hesitate to take the appropriate action," Austin added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON