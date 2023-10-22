News / World News / Benjamin Netanyahu warns Hezbollah: ‘Don’t enter war or Lebanon…'

ByMallika Soni
Oct 22, 2023 07:34 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The Israeli premier said that he “cannot yet say whether Hezbollah will decide to fully enter the war”.

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a fresh warning to Hezbollah saying that if it goes to war with Israel “that would bring unimaginable devastation upon it and Lebanon.” Warning that Hezbollah risks dragging Lebanon into a wider regional war, the Israeli premier said that he “cannot yet say whether Hezbollah will decide to fully enter the war”.

Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a statement to the media.(Reuters)
Gaza war is “do or die” for Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu told troops as Israel’s military battles Hamas, following the group’s deadly attacks on southern Israel on October 7. Israel reported that anti-tank missiles were fired again from Lebanon and that it had intercepted a drone. The military said Hezbollah was “playing a very, very dangerous game” and “dragging Lebanon into a war that it will gain nothing from but stands to lose a lot" as more than 60,000 people in Israel have been evacuated along the border with Lebanon including Kiryat Shmona, the area’s largest city, according to the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

This comes as a 17-truck aid convoy entered Gaza from Egypt this afternoon as Israel intensified strikes on the Palestinian enclave. More than 40 percent of all Gaza's housing has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN while Israel has halted food, water, fuel and electricity supplies. The aid delivery through the Rafah crossing was the second such operation in two days after 20 trucks arrived earlier. The United Nations has estimated about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of 2.4 million Gazans given the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation.

Meanwhile, Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops around the enclave for an anticipated ground invasion and increased its attacks overnight and killed "dozens of terrorists" in and around Gaza City, including the deputy commander of the Hamas rocket network, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Israel has warned more than one million residents of northern Gaza to move south for their safety.

