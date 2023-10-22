Iran warns Israel, US region risks getting 'out of control'
AFP |
Oct 22, 2023 05:48 PM IST
Israel said Hezbollah risks dragging Lebanon into a wider regional war after another night of intense cross-border fire with the Iran-backed militant group.
Iran's foreign minster on Sunday warned Israel and its ally the United States that the Middle East risks spiralling out of control as a result of Israel's war on Hamas.
"I warn the US and its proxy (Israel)... that if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint news conference in Tehran with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Gaza
- United States