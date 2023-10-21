Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Two American hostages released from Gaza amid Israel's ‘ground invasion’ plans

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: As the conflict enters its 15th day, Hamas on late Friday released an American woman and her teenage daughter who had been held captive in Gaza, Israel said. This is the first release among more than 200 people abducted by the militant group during its October 7 attacks. The release comes amid expectations of an Israeli ground offensive aimed at rooting out Hamas militants in Gaza, with Israel clarifying that it does not intend to maintain long-term control over the territory, which is home to about 2.3 million people. Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Amitai Zvim, killed by the Hamas militants, at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP)

Simultaneously, as the Israeli military carried out airstrikes in Gaza, efforts were made to provide aid from Egypt to families and hospitals in need. Conflict between Israel and militants in Lebanon also continued, leading to evacuations in border towns on both sides, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict.

US President Joe Biden suggested that Israel delay a ground invasion until more hostages are released from Gaza. He spoke with the two released women following their freedom.

Regarding aid, Egypt said that two aid-laden trucks entered the Egyptian side of the border crossing on Saturday, but they have not yet passed into Gaza. Israel had announced the allowance of aid from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, but the border into the besieged territory has remained closed, with Egypt attributing the closure to damage from Israeli airstrikes.

A potential Israeli ground assault is expected to result in a significant increase in casualties on both sides due to urban warfare. The conflict has already caused more than 1,400 deaths in Israel, primarily among civilians during the Hamas incursion. In Gaza, the Health Ministry, said over 4,100 deaths, though there is dispute over the number of casualties, including those from a hospital explosion earlier in the week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON