News / World News / Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Two American hostages released from Gaza amid Israel's ‘ground invasion’ plans
Live

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Two American hostages released from Gaza amid Israel's ‘ground invasion’ plans

Oct 21, 2023 06:40 AM IST
OPEN APP

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The conflict has caused more than 1,400 deaths in Israel and over 4,100 deaths in Gaza so far after it began on October 7.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: As the conflict enters its 15th day, Hamas on late Friday released an American woman and her teenage daughter who had been held captive in Gaza, Israel said. This is the first release among more than 200 people abducted by the militant group during its October 7 attacks. The release comes amid expectations of an Israeli ground offensive aimed at rooting out Hamas militants in Gaza, with Israel clarifying that it does not intend to maintain long-term control over the territory, which is home to about 2.3 million people.

Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Amitai Zvim, killed by the Hamas militants, at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Amitai Zvim, killed by the Hamas militants, at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP)

Simultaneously, as the Israeli military carried out airstrikes in Gaza, efforts were made to provide aid from Egypt to families and hospitals in need. Conflict between Israel and militants in Lebanon also continued, leading to evacuations in border towns on both sides, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict.

US President Joe Biden suggested that Israel delay a ground invasion until more hostages are released from Gaza. He spoke with the two released women following their freedom.

Regarding aid, Egypt said that two aid-laden trucks entered the Egyptian side of the border crossing on Saturday, but they have not yet passed into Gaza. Israel had announced the allowance of aid from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, but the border into the besieged territory has remained closed, with Egypt attributing the closure to damage from Israeli airstrikes.

A potential Israeli ground assault is expected to result in a significant increase in casualties on both sides due to urban warfare. The conflict has already caused more than 1,400 deaths in Israel, primarily among civilians during the Hamas incursion. In Gaza, the Health Ministry, said over 4,100 deaths, though there is dispute over the number of casualties, including those from a hospital explosion earlier in the week.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 21, 2023 06:18 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Hamas releases two hostages from among over 200 held in Gaza

    Gaza's Hamas militant group released two American hostages on Friday, who were among over 200 people held during the violent attacks in Israel on October 7, AFP reported. Israeli government confirmed that Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan returned to Israel. While their condition was not disclosed, US President Joe Biden expressed his happiness at their release and spoke with the two women after they were freed.

    Hamas has also indicated its intentions to collaborate with Qatar and Egypt to secure the release of its "civilian" hostages, hinting at the possibility of additional releases in the future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel

Hamas frees American mother and daughter held hostage in Gaza

us news
Published on Oct 21, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Hamas releases American woman and daughter held hostage in Gaza, Israel says

In this photo provided by the Government of Israel, Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie are escorted by Israeli soldiers and Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's special coordinator for returning the hostages, as they return to Israel from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Hamas released the pair in what it said was a goodwill gesture late Friday, nearly two weeks after they were captured in a bloody cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group. The Hamas attack sparked a war that is entering its third week, and Hamas is believed to still be holding some 200 people hostage. (Government of Israel via AP Photo)(AP)
AP |

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 2 hostages released amid Israel's ‘ground invasion’ plans

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The conflict has caused more than 1,400 deaths in Israel and over 4,100 deaths in Gaza so far after it began on October 7.

live Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Amitai Zvim, killed by the Hamas militants, at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP)
world news
Updated on Oct 21, 2023 06:40 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Palestine Red Crescent Society appeals to evacuate Al-Quds hospital in Gaza to prevent disaster

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (RCS) on Friday made an urgent appeal for the evacuation of Al-Quds Hospital in northern Gaza to prevent another tragic incident like Al-Ahli Hospital.

HT Image
world news
Updated on Oct 21, 2023 06:03 AM IST
ByHT Analytics

Hamas releases 2 American hostages, Biden wants Israel to delay Gaza invasion

The hostage release came even as Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there on Israeli instructions.

Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie are escorted by Israeli soldiers and Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's special coordinator for returning the hostages.(AP)
world news
Updated on Oct 21, 2023 05:58 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Trump fined $5,000 after post maligning court staffer found on campaign website

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise blamed the “very large machine” of his presidential campaign for allowing his deleted social media post to remain on his website.

Former US President Donald Trump (AFP)
world news
Updated on Oct 21, 2023 01:10 AM IST
AP |

Meta, Google quit Lisbon tech summit over organizer's remarks on Israel

A spokesman for Meta confirmed that it would not take part in this year's event.

A 3D printed logo of Meta is seen in front of a logo of Google in this illustration.(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 21, 2023 01:00 AM IST
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Belgian justice minister Quickenborne announces resignation

"I am not looking for any excuses. I think it's my duty" to resign, said Quickenborne.

Belgian Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 21, 2023 12:28 AM IST
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for House speaker

In all, Jordan lost 25 Republican colleagues in Friday's vote, leaving him far from the majority needed, with next steps uncertain.

Rep. Jim Jordan (REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 21, 2023 12:07 AM IST
PTI |

Israeli Air Force striking Hamas at 'rate not seen in decades'

Israeli military spokespersons said the air force struck more than 100 Hamas sites overnight, including a mosque used by Hamas.

An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 11:49 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Turkey's Erdogan calls on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza 'amounting to genocide'

Erdogan also said Ankara was working to end the fighting before it reached "a point of no return".

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 11:30 PM IST
Reuters |

Kenneth pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 Georgia loss

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 loss in Georgia

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro(AP)
us news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 11:17 PM IST
PTI |

India’s decision to revoke immunity to Canada diplomats violation of Vienna Convention, says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that India’s decision to revoke diplomatic immunity to 41 Canadian diplomats stationed there was a “violation of the Vienna Convention governing diplomacy” and will also impact “”millions of Canadians who trace their origins to the Indian subcontinent.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, U.S., September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo (REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 10:55 PM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto

Republican Jim Jordan loses ‘third’ US House vote as opposition grows

It was not clear whether Jordan would abandon his leadership bid or press ahead with more votes.

Jim Jordan (wearing pale yellow tie)(AFP)
us news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 10:46 PM IST
Reuters |

Biden links Ukraine and Israel wars, makes pitch for Congressional funding

On Friday, the administration followed up on Biden’s speech and asked the Congress for close to $105 billion in funding.

US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the conflict between Israel and Gaza and the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 19, 2023. (AFP)
world news
Updated on Oct 21, 2023 12:34 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, Washington

Israel-Hamas war fetches over 1,100 offences in Germany

Since Israel began its bombing raids on Gaza, pro-Palestinian protests have erupted across major German cities despite widespread bans.

Police scuffle with Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Berlin, Germany(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 09:56 PM IST
AFP |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out