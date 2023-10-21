News / World News / Two Thai nationals injured in clashes along Israel-Lebanon border

Two Thai nationals injured in clashes along Israel-Lebanon border

AFP |
Oct 21, 2023 08:31 PM IST

Tensions have been mounting across Israel's northern frontier for weeks, as forces clash with Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions

Two Thai nationals were injured in northern Israel Saturday, medics said, as the country's military and Hezbollah continued to exchange fire following a call to evacuate a nearby city.

Israeli soldiers sit on a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon. (AFP)
Tensions have been mounting across Israel's northern frontier for weeks, as security forces clash with Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah along with allied Palestinian factions, after Hamas gunmen mounted a multi-pronged attack on communities in southern Israel on October 7.

There were at least three separate incidents across the north on Saturday, including a strike near the area of Margaliot along the border with Lebanon, where two Thai nationals were injured, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

One was moderately injured in the chest and the other had a limb injury, it added in a statement.

There are around 30,000 Thais working in Israel, many in the agricultural sector.

Since fighting erupted along the border, at least four people have been killed in Israel, including three soldiers and one civilian.

In southern Lebanon, at least 22 people have been killed. Most of them have been combatants, but at least four civilians, including a Reuters journalist, have been killed.

Saturday's clashes came as Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant visited the northern border, where he called on soldiers to remain "vigilant".

"Hezbollah has decided to participate in the fighting, and is paying a price for it. We must be vigilant and prepare for every possible (scenario). Great challenges await us," said Gallant.

The minister's visit followed a call to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday amid the spike in fighting in the area.

The Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement, Lebanon's only armed faction that did not disarm after the 1975-1990 civil war, last fought a major war with Israel in 2006.

That war left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers, in a conflict that left deep scars and the border bristling with guns.

