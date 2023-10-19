News / World News / Russia to send 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Russia to send 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

AFP |
Oct 19, 2023 11:27 AM IST

A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish, in Egypt.

Russia on Thursday sent 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip to be transported from Egypt, Moscow's emergency situations ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (via REUTERS)
"A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip," deputy minister Ilya Denisov said in a statement.

Denisov said the aid comprised "wheat, sugar, rice (and) pasta".

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes amid withering Israeli air strikes.

After face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Biden said a limited number of trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.

