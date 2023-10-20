Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: ‘Support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US,’ says Biden in Oval Office address

Israel-Hamas war LIVE udpates: On the 14th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, airstrikes continued in Gaza, even in areas that Israel had declared as safe zones. The United States has reiterated its support for Israel and emphasised securing the release of hostages held by Hamas as a top priority. Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza were awaiting the emergency aid promised in a deal struck by US President Joe Biden. Israel maintained its bombardment of targets in the Hamas-controlled enclave. A demonstrator carries a banner decorated with the Israeli flag prior to a march in support for Israel in West Los Angeles to the Museum of Tolerance, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(AP)

The Interior Ministry under Hamas reported casualties among displaced people who had sought shelter in a Gaza Strip church compound due to an Israeli strike on Thursday. Cargo planes delivered essential supplies like food, medicine, water purifiers, and hygiene products to Egypt's El Arish airport, with the opening of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza expected soon.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing that the United States is prepared not only to assist Israel in its efforts to counter Hamas but also to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

President Joe Biden and US officials have said that US intelligence does not attribute the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital to an Israeli airstrike, reiterating this on Thursday.

The conflict began with a Hamas militant attack on October 7, prompting relentless Israeli retaliation. Israel claimed that at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the initial attack, with around 1,500 Islamist fighters killed in subsequent clashes. In response, Israeli bombings have led to casualties among Palestinians, with the Gaza health ministry reporting at least 3,785 deaths, primarily civilians.

