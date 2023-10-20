News / World News / Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: ‘Support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US,’ says Biden in Oval Office address
Live

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: ‘Support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US,’ says Biden in Oval Office address

Oct 20, 2023 06:14 AM IST
OPEN APP

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The conflict began with a Hamas militant attack on October 7, prompting relentless Israeli retaliation.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE udpates: On the 14th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, airstrikes continued in Gaza, even in areas that Israel had declared as safe zones. The United States has reiterated its support for Israel and emphasised securing the release of hostages held by Hamas as a top priority. Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza were awaiting the emergency aid promised in a deal struck by US President Joe Biden. Israel maintained its bombardment of targets in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

A demonstrator carries a banner decorated with the Israeli flag prior to a march in support for Israel in West Los Angeles to the Museum of Tolerance, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A demonstrator carries a banner decorated with the Israeli flag prior to a march in support for Israel in West Los Angeles to the Museum of Tolerance, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(AP)

The Interior Ministry under Hamas reported casualties among displaced people who had sought shelter in a Gaza Strip church compound due to an Israeli strike on Thursday. Cargo planes delivered essential supplies like food, medicine, water purifiers, and hygiene products to Egypt's El Arish airport, with the opening of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza expected soon.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing that the United States is prepared not only to assist Israel in its efforts to counter Hamas but also to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

President Joe Biden and US officials have said that US intelligence does not attribute the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital to an Israeli airstrike, reiterating this on Thursday.

The conflict began with a Hamas militant attack on October 7, prompting relentless Israeli retaliation. Israel claimed that at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the initial attack, with around 1,500 Islamist fighters killed in subsequent clashes. In response, Israeli bombings have led to casualties among Palestinians, with the Gaza health ministry reporting at least 3,785 deaths, primarily civilians.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 20, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Biden stresses ‘need for united front against Hamas and Russia’

    In the rare Oval Office address, US President Joe Biden said that Hamas and Russia are both out to "annihilate" democracies and made the case for assistance to Ukraine and Israel as a vital US interest.

    Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin "represent different threats but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said in the prime-time speech.

    "It is a smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations," the 80-year-old Democrat said in just the second speech of his presidency delivered from behind the historic Resolute Desk.

    "American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with," he said.

    "America is a beacon to the world. Still. Still," he said.

  • Oct 20, 2023 06:04 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: ‘Support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US,’ says Biden in Oval Office address

    US President Joe Biden said it is “vital for America's national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening US involvement in a rare Oval Office, Associated Press reported.

    Biden further said, “conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world,” if international aggression is allowed to continue.

    “Hamas and Putin represent different threats," Biden said. "But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.”

    He announced his intention to request urgent funding from Congress, expected to be around $100 billion over the next year. This proposal, to be unveiled on Friday, will cover support for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, humanitarian aid, and border management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nishikant dubey

White House deletes photos of special forces aiding Hamas hostage situation

us news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 06:10 AM IST

The White House posted a photo on its official Instagram account showing President Joe Biden shaking hands with a member of the Delta Force

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden attended a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured), as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: ‘Support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US,’ says Biden

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The conflict began with a Hamas militant attack on October 7, prompting relentless Israeli retaliation.

live A demonstrator carries a banner decorated with the Israeli flag prior to a march in support for Israel in West Los Angeles to the Museum of Tolerance, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(AP)
world news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 06:14 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Both Hamas and Putin want to annihilate neighbouring democracies: Joe Biden

Joe Biden said that he would ask Congress on Friday to approve massive funding to help Ukraine and Israel.

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)(AP)
world news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 06:16 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Amid war, Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa

The U.S. announced Sept. 27 that it was admitting Israel into the visa waiver program.

A woman holds her boarding pass in her passport after checking in for her flight.(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 04:33 AM IST
AP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Jim Jordan will seek third floor vote on US House speaker bid

Jordan told colleagues in the tense meeting he would now call all the GOP opponents and decide how to move forward.

Jim Jordan leaves a meeting with House leadership at the Rayburn House Office Building on October 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.(AFP)
world news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 05:46 AM IST
Bloomberg | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

300,000 plus student loan borrowers in the US served wrong repayment info

Meanwhile, the correct payment amount will be calculated in the case of those affected.

Borrowers have started making federal student loan payments in October after it was paused for more than three years because of the pandemic.(AP)
us news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 03:29 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

US Navy ship shoots down missiles fired from Yemen 'potentially' at Israel

The spokesman said that missiles were fired from Yemen where the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels are at war with a government backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

A ship of the US Navy(AFP)
world news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 05:51 AM IST
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

California: All about earthquake drill called the Great ShakeOut

Besides California, the drill was conducted at various other locations across the United States and the world.

Besides California, the earthquake drill was conducted at various other locations across the United States and the world.(X(formerly Twitter)/@GovTinaKotek)
us news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 02:29 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

EU ministers promise tougher immigration policies after Islamist attacks

The ministers took no specific decisions but considered what developments could cause Palestinians to flee in large numbers.

European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels.(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 20, 2023 01:21 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a ''foreign agent''

Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a ''foreign agent''

HT Image
world news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 06:06 AM IST
ByHT Analytics

Drones attack a US military base in southern Syria and there are minor injuries, US officials say

Drones attack a US military base in southern Syria and there are minor injuries, US officials say

HT Image
world news
Updated on Oct 20, 2023 05:30 AM IST
ByHT Analytics

US State Department issues ‘worldwide caution’ travel advisory, it says…

The US State Department also gave guidelines and instructions in the wake of rising security risks around the world.

Representational Picture(Getty Images)
us news
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 11:00 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

"Was hit by an iron nail in Peshawar...": Irfan Pathan makes shocking revelation

During the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh, Pathan made a shocking revelation while doing commentary.

HT Image
world news
Published on Oct 19, 2023 10:43 PM IST
ByHT Analytics

US monitoring India's next steps after SC declines to legalise same-sex marriage

India's top court declined to legalise same-sex marriage and left it to parliament to decide, stating that legislature is the right forum to rule on the issue.

An activist holds a rainbow flag, a symbol of LGBT pride and LGBT social movements, in the courtyard of India's Supreme Court in New Delhi. (AFP)
world news
Published on Oct 19, 2023 10:37 PM IST
Reuters |

NYT Report: Are NYC's luxury condos contributing to housing shortage?

NYC housing shortage worsened by apartment combinations and building conversions.

A report on shrinking of housing facilities in the city of New York
us news
Published on Oct 19, 2023 10:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out