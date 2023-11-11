Major retailers close doors for Thanksgiving 2023 festivities - Check out the complete list

As Thanksgiving approaches, the holiday spirit is taking centre stage, prompting many to wonder about their favourite stores' Thanksgiving plans. Traditionally a day for family gatherings and feasting, Thanksgiving has also been a shopping extravaganza for some. However, this year, a notable shift is occurring as numerous retailers have chosen to close their doors on this day of gratitude.

Shoppers crowd a Walmart store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 27, 2019. (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In contrast to the days when eager shoppers would cut short their Thanksgiving dinners to hit the stores, major retailers are taking a different approach in 2023. Here's a breakdown of which stores will be welcoming shoppers and which ones are opting to remain closed:

Stores that are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday:

Target: All Target stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

Walmart: Joining the trend, Walmart will also keep its doors shut on the holiday.

Costco: All Costco locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Shoppers won't find Dick's open on Nov. 23 this year.

Belk: All Belk stores will be closed, allowing employees to enjoy the holiday.

Macy's and Nordstrom: Both retail giants will keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Home Depot and Lowe's: DIY enthusiasts will have to wait, as both home improvement stores will be closed.

TJ Maxx, Marshall's, and HomeGoods: These popular stores will also remain closed for the holiday.

IKEA: All IKEA stores will be closed.

Victoria's Secret: Shoppers will need to delay their lingerie purchases, as all stores will be closed.

Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Staples: Those in need of office supplies will have to wait until Friday.

PetSmart: PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Also Read | Costco makes Thanksgiving affordable: Complete dinner for 8 at this surprisingly low cost

Stores that are open for business on the Thanksgiving holiday:

Bass Pro Shop and Cabela's: Both outdoor retailers will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those looking to combine Thanksgiving festivities with a bit of shopping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Lots: For bargain hunters, Big Lots will open its doors from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As the retail landscape shifts towards a more family-centric approach, this Thanksgiving marks a departure from the consumer frenzy of previous years. So, as you plan your holiday celebrations, be sure to check the opening hours of your favourite stores, and perhaps embrace the idea of a shopping-free Thanksgiving filled with gratitude and quality time with loved ones.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!