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Mall of Louisiana shooting update: Suspect at large as Baton Rouge police, FBI respond to multiple victims

Initial reports indicate that at least 10 people have been hospitalized.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 01:36 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Several people were shot near the food court at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, prompting a major law enforcement response. According to local outlet WAFB, authorities are searching for one or possibly two suspects.

Several injured in Mall of Louisiana mass shooting.(Unsplash)

"The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently working an active shooter investigation at the Mall of Louisiana. All injured persons have been transported. Shooter(s) still at large. Please avoid the area," Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement.

Initial reports indicate that at least 10 people have been hospitalized, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of victims.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute.

“It looks like it was targeted. Two groups of people got into an argument in the food court and started shooting at each other," authorities said during a press conference.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry confirmed it remains an “active shooter scene,” adding that he is coordinating with law enforcement.

Also Read: Woodstock shooting: Suspect dead, cop injured in Georgia shooting; when will Interstate 57 open? First details

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident.

One resident wrote, "Avoid Mall of Louisiana. Please stay away from the Mall of Louisiana area right now. There were shots fired near Dick’s Sporting Goods. It sounded like multi."

Another added, "Something serious is going on near the mall of Louisiana! I’ve seen over 30 cops flying down the interstate in that direction. Helicopter overhead. Check on your people!!"

A third person reported, "Mall of Louisiana.....I am hearing a possible active shooter.... Not a joke friends."

Another added, "Police’s everywhere at the Mall of Louisiana and helicopters flying over it. What’s going on."

Another resident wrote, “There is an active shooter at Mall of Louisiana. I have information from someone who works there, who is barricaded. the shooter fired in the food court, & they haven’t heard shots since. this is right now. Please check on everyone you know."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Mall of Louisiana shooting update: Suspect at large as Baton Rouge police, FBI respond to multiple victims
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