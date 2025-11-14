Mammoth Lakes fire: Evacuation orders for Crowley Lake, McGee Creek Communities amid Pack Fire; check map and updates

A rapidly spreading fire on Thursday prompted evacuation orders for the Crowley Lake and McGee Creek Communities in Mammoth County, California. Evacuation orders were issued after the fire.(Facebook/Mammoth Lakes Police Department)

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department issued an evacuation order, saying "There is a full evacuation order in effect for the Crowley Lake and McGee Creek Communities, "Level 3 - Go Now" due to the Pack Fire, which started approx. 30 minutes ago. Please stay tuned for more information as it becomes available." They also shared a map of the blaze.

Pack Fire(Facebook/Mammoth Lakes Police Department )

A level 3 or full evacuation order indicates there is imminent danger and emergency service might be limited once this order is issued. The Pack Fire is at Mono County in California.

Updates on the Pack Fire

The blaze has been dubbed Pack Fire and a local media report provided more updates. The fire began near the McGee Creek campground. While its cause remains unknown, it is a fast moving wildfire, and has prompted evacuation orders.

The fire has become even more dangerous due to erratic and strong winds, the local report suggested. They also shared visuals clicked by a local. Extremely dense smoke could be seen in the distance.

The fire is currently at a 100 acres, Cal Fire informed. Air attack and multiple air tankers are reportedly present, as per Watch Duty, the NGO which provides real-time public safety information from verified sources.

A local scanner indicated that due to the critical rate of spread the fire managed to jump Highway 395. As a result, the highway is closed. Watch Duty updated noted, “Hwy 395 in Mono County is CLOSED from Tom's Place to Benton Crossing Road.” Drivers were suggested to use US 6 in Bishop as an alternate route.

Two evacuation shelters have been set up – one is in Mammoth Lakes Middle School at 1600 Meridian Blvd. The other is at the Tri-County Fairgrounds on 475 Sierra Street, Bishop, California.