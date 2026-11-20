A 36-year-old man passed away days after an altercation with another spectator during a game at Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game at AT&T Stadium, Texas. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Fan involved in altercation near kickoff
According to the Arlington Police Department, Mario Narro was involved in a confrontation with another fan around kickoff on November 15. During the incident, Narro fell at the stadium, Fox 4 KDFW reported.
Suggested For You
Despite the altercation, he remained at the venue and watched the entire game. However, he later began experiencing pain and informed his friends that he was not feeling well.
Narro Taken to hospital after reporting pain
One of Narro's friends later approached stadium paramedics for assistance. Medical personnel attended to him before transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
On November 17, Narro's family filed a police report regarding the incident. Authorities were informed the following day, November 18, that the 36-year-old had died while receiving medical care at the hospital.
Several videos showing altercations among fans inside the stadium and at nearby entertainment venues have circulated widely on social media.{{/usCountry}}
Several videos showing altercations among fans inside the stadium and at nearby entertainment venues have circulated widely on social media.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Humble High School: Police respond to reported campus threat after anonymous call
Arlington police reports five arrests during the game
Arlington police reported that five individuals were taken into custody during the game, with most of the arrests involving public intoxication, according to the Post. Authorities clarified that none of these arrests were connected to fights inside AT&T Stadium.
Police also confirmed that approximately 12 spectators were removed from the venue during the game.
Police investigation remains ongoing
Arlington police have confirmed that an investigation into Narro's death is underway. However, officials have not released details about the identity of the other fan involved in the altercation or whether any charges are being considered.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy to establish the official cause and manner of death.
Until the medical examiner completes the examination, the circumstances surrounding Narro's death remain under investigation.
Explore More
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.