A 36-year-old man passed away days after an altercation with another spectator during a game at Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game at AT&T Stadium, Texas. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Fan involved in altercation near kickoff

Arlington police are investigating the death of Mario Narro, who fell during a confrontation with another fan at a Cowboys game and later became unwell. (Unsplash) more less

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According to the Arlington Police Department, Mario Narro was involved in a confrontation with another fan around kickoff on November 15. During the incident, Narro fell at the stadium, Fox 4 KDFW reported.

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Despite the altercation, he remained at the venue and watched the entire game. However, he later began experiencing pain and informed his friends that he was not feeling well.

Narro Taken to hospital after reporting pain

One of Narro's friends later approached stadium paramedics for assistance. Medical personnel attended to him before transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On November 17, Narro's family filed a police report regarding the incident. Authorities were informed the following day, November 18, that the 36-year-old had died while receiving medical care at the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Several videos showing altercations among fans inside the stadium and at nearby entertainment venues have circulated widely on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several videos showing altercations among fans inside the stadium and at nearby entertainment venues have circulated widely on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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Arlington police reports five arrests during the game

Arlington police reported that five individuals were taken into custody during the game, with most of the arrests involving public intoxication, according to the Post. Authorities clarified that none of these arrests were connected to fights inside AT&T Stadium.

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Police also confirmed that approximately 12 spectators were removed from the venue during the game.

Police investigation remains ongoing

Arlington police have confirmed that an investigation into Narro's death is underway. However, officials have not released details about the identity of the other fan involved in the altercation or whether any charges are being considered.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy to establish the official cause and manner of death.

Until the medical examiner completes the examination, the circumstances surrounding Narro's death remain under investigation.