News / World News / Us News / Man’s conceal carry permit suspended after defending family, LAPD faces backlash

Man’s conceal carry permit suspended after defending family, LAPD faces backlash

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Nov 18, 2023 05:48 PM IST

In a recent viral video posted by the National Rifle Association (NRA), Californian Vince Ricci shared a harrowing experience defending his family from armed intruders, only to face a temporary suspension of his conceal carry permit. The incident, which occurred on November 4, has ignited a debate on the limitations of concealed carry laws and the potential infringement on Second Amendment rights.

Social media erupts as man's concealed carry permit temporarily suspended after defending family.

"After successfully defending my home and my family... California has now decided to suspend my Second Amendment," lamented Ricci in the video. He recounted a chilling encounter where masked gunmen approached him after he returned from the gym, prompting him to draw his firearm to protect his wife and 5-month-old child. The aftermath, however, led to the state temporarily revoking his ability to conceal carry.

Concealed carry laws, which require people who want to carry and conceal a handgun outside of their home, have long been a target of gun rights advocates who argue the laws impede on Second Amendment rights. Advocates were handed a win last year by the U.S. Supreme Court, which struck down a New York State law requiring individuals wanting a concealed carry permit to prove a need to defend themselves.

Ricci's case raises questions about the consequences individuals may face when exercising their right to self-defense. The suspension allegedly resulted from Ricci "yelling" at LAPD officers who responded to the incident, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

Also Read | 'Easier to buy AR-15 than Sudafed,' Maine mass shooting reignites gun control debate

Social media erupted with outrage over the perceived injustice. Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, deemed it "absolute insanity," suggesting that Ricci's permit suspension was a consequence of defending his family. Others, like @Glendaragnarson on X, criticized California as the "worst-run state" and questioned who should be eligible for concealed carry permits if not someone in Ricci's situation.

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder used humor to highlight the situation, while Representative Troy E. Nehls of Texas invited Ricci to move to a state where the Second Amendment is highly valued

