Mara Flavia Araujo: 5 things to know on Brazilian triathlete who died in Texas IRONMAN swimming leg

A 38-year-old triathlete from Brazil died while participating in the Texas IRONMAN triathlon race on Saturday. She reportedly drowned in the 2.5-mile swimming part of the race through the open waters of Lake Woodlands.

Mara Flavia Araujo. (Mara Flavia Araujo/ Instagram)

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Authorities did not identify the athlete publicly. Texas IRONMAN said in a social media update that a participant died during Saturday's race. It was Araujo's sister, Melissa Araujo, who confirmed that the former had passed away during the race.

Mara Flavia Araujo went missing in Lake Woodlands, just outside Houston, which led to a search party being dispatched to look for her. She recovered after hours of underwater operation by divers and local authorities.

In this article, we will look at 5 things to know about Mara Flavia Araujo amid her tragic Texas IRONMAN death.

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1. Has been in triathlon for over a decade

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{{^usCountry}} Mara Flavia Araujo has been a triathlete for over a decade and has competed in IRONMAN and 70.3-distance events regularly. Records show her last major publicly recorded performance was at the Ironman 70.3 Campeche in Mexico in 2020. 2. Journalist With Several Years In TV and Radio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mara Flavia Araujo has been a triathlete for over a decade and has competed in IRONMAN and 70.3-distance events regularly. Records show her last major publicly recorded performance was at the Ironman 70.3 Campeche in Mexico in 2020. 2. Journalist With Several Years In TV and Radio {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Mara Flavia Arajuo has been a journalist for several years before becoming a full-time triathlete. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked for more than a decade in radio, TV, public‑sector communication, press relations, and social‑media management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Mara Flavia Arajuo has been a journalist for several years before becoming a full-time triathlete. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked for more than a decade in radio, TV, public‑sector communication, press relations, and social‑media management. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Who was Michael Vavasseur? Escaped Louisiana inmate killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish 3. Popular Influencer With Thousands Of Followers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Who was Michael Vavasseur? Escaped Louisiana inmate killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish 3. Popular Influencer With Thousands Of Followers {{/usCountry}}

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She had also made a name for herself as a popular fitness influencer with a significant following across TikTok and Instagram. She has nearly 60,000 followers on her Instagram profile, which remains active despite her death.

4. Cause Of Death Under Investigation

Mara Flavia Araujo's official cause of death has not been revealed. However, it has been revealed that the 38-year-old was experiencing flu-like symptoms before the race, but decided to compete in it, nonetheless.

5. Worked As A DJ In Brazil

According to Brazilian media reports, Mara Flavia Arajuo was from the Sao Carlos area in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Along with journalism, sports and her social media work, Mara Flavia Arajuo was also a part-time DJ, hitting different city music scenes time to time.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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