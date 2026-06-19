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Marc Anthony's performance at Obama Presidential Center opening turns heads; watch

Marc Anthony performed at the Obama Presidential Center's grand opening days after major milestones in his family.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 05:45 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Marc Anthony stepped into the spotlight at one of the biggest events of the year, performing at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which is his first major public appearance since his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck was settled.

Marc Takes the Stage at Obama Center

US singer Marc Anthony performs during opening day of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP)(AFP)

Marc Anthony graced the stage at the Center's John Lewis Plaza on June 18 for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

The ceremony brought together “global leaders, artists, changemakers, and citizens for an inspiring celebration of the values that shaped the Obama presidency and continue to power civic engagement across generations,” per Hello Magazine.

Marc looked suave in a navy suit styled with a crisp white shirt and a smart tie as he sang his hit “Vivir Mi Vida” to the crowd.

Here's the full performance:

Also Read: Who is funding the Obama Presidential Center? Activist flags unpaid dues to contractors amid opening

Marc Anthony celebrates family milestones as baby girl is on the way

Away from the stage, Marc's personal life has been busy. According to Hello Magazine, his twins with Jennifer, Max and Emme have recently hit a major milestone.

Emme Maribel Muniz, who now goes by the name Oskar Muniz, graduated from high school on May 28. However, Marc was not present their.

As for Marc, he has his own exciting news on the horizon. He and his wife Nadia Ferreira are expecting a baby girl, due in August, per Hello Magazine.

Announcing the pregnancy in January, Marc shared a photo of Nadia's baby bump on Instagram with the caption: “Happy 3rd anniversary!! Que regalo tan grande nos da la vida. Dios es grande. Marquito is going to be a big brother.”

This will be Marc's eighth child, having welcomed six older kids with previous partners.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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