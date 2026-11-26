Former MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has attacked the Trump administration after the US Army blew up nearly five tons of old lead azide in Iowa. The blast took place on Wednesday, November 25, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the Trump administration over the Iowa explosion. (AP) more less

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The US Army blew up the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday morning. The controlled blast took place at about 10.00am ET and destroyed 9,700lb (4,400kg) of the chemical. Images taken from a distance appeared to show a white plume of smoke rise over the town and then fade quickly, according to The Guardian.

What Greene said

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Greene called for President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to be locked up over the plan. She wrote a series of posts on X, calling the move a "Chernobyl event" and saying it could “poison everything in site (sic).”

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Deep Dive Why did the US Army detonate the lead azide stockpile in Iowa? The lead azide had deteriorated into highly sensitive crystals, making the barrels dangerous to move, open or treat. Army officials said a controlled detonation was safer than risking an accidental explosion. What is lead azide, and what risks could the Iowa blast pose? Lead azide is a sensitive explosive used in detonators. Its detonation produces lead particles that may spread with the wind and settle on soil, surfaces, livestock feed or water; lead can harm the brain and nervous system. What steps did the Army take to limit lead from the Iowa detonation? The Army used water, foam, gels, soil barriers and berms to limit the spread of particles. The EPA collected samples before the blast, and its first air-monitoring equipment detected no airborne lead; further air, soil and water testing was planned.

{{^usCountry}} "DONALD TRUMP @realDonaldTrump IS POTUS AND COMMANDER AND CHIEF (sic) AND PETE HEGSETH IS SECRETARY OF WAR!" Greene wrote in all caps on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "DONALD TRUMP @realDonaldTrump IS POTUS AND COMMANDER AND CHIEF (sic) AND PETE HEGSETH IS SECRETARY OF WAR!" Greene wrote in all caps on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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"THEY WILL SPEND BILLIONS TO BLOW UP CHILDREN IN IRAN AND BUT WILL NOT SPEND A PENNY OF YOUR TAX DOLLARS TO STOP A DIRTY BOMB IN IOWA! I HOPE AMERICANS SUE THEM AND LOCK THEM UP!"

In another post, she wrote: “Our government is so America LAST, it will spend trillions of your hard-earned tax dollars in foreign wars and sacrifice American soldiers' lives in some country we can't find on a map, but instead refuses to do whatever is necessary to protect Americans, farmland, livestock, animals, and water in Iowa from a dirty bomb they put there.”

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Also read: Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Trump personally blocked release of Epstein files: ‘Mar-a-Lago will get hurt’

Greene also warned about lead, "Lead is a neurotoxin and is extremely dangerous to children and pregnant women, so much so there are all kinds of federal and state penalties and enforcement laws regarding everything from lead paint to dumping," she said.

In an Instagram video, Greene also raised concerns about the timing. "Somehow, they are planning to detonate a dirty bomb - lead azide, which is a neurotoxin - in the heartland of America, in Iowa, literally the day before Thanksgiving," Greene said.

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“Because nothing says 'Happy Thanksgiving' like basically poisoning the land and the people with a neurotoxin and, you know, cattle and livestock, and water, possibly the Mississippi River, with a dust plume of poisonous substance (sic), especially lead that could go as far as Missouri from the original blast site.”

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Why the Army went ahead

According to RadarOnline.com, the military said 68 old barrels held more than 9,700 pounds of lead azide, which had become dangerously unstable because of crystallization. Officials said moving or treating the material could cause an accidental explosion, so a controlled blast was the safest option.

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Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said at a press conference on Tuesday that the blast would be "controlled" and "mitigated." He added that the explosion was “far preferable to an uncontrolled spontaneous detonation.”

The Army went ahead after the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a temporary stay and rejected an emergency request to block the operation.

As per RadarOnline.com, the Army used barriers, foam, gels and large amounts of water to limit the spread of lead particles. The EPA collected more than 1,200 samples before the blast. After the operation, it said its first air-monitoring equipment found no airborne lead. More testing of air, soil and water was planned.