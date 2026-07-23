Mark Zuckerberg says 'We're betting on people' in Meta's AI future

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his vision for the future of AI on Thursday. He said Meta believes AI will help people connect more with each other instead of pulling them apart. Zuckerberg said Meta's main goal of connecting people will become even stronger with new AI tools and technologies. He presented Meta's AI vision as very different from some of its competitors. Zuckerberg said other AI companies are creating fear by showing a dark and negative future with AI.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says AI will connect people, not divide them. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A video advertisement released by Meta says some people believe AI will make people less connected and leave many behind. But Meta said it completely disagrees with that idea, according to the Meta video ad. The ad says, "Call us optimists, call us dreamers. We're betting on people." This means Meta believes AI should help people instead of hurting them.

Meta AI vision for everyone

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said "Meta has always believed in giving people the power to share, connect, and shape your world in the ways you want." He said as AI becomes more powerful, Meta still believes the future should belong to everyone, not just a few people. Zuckerberg said Meta wants to give every person AI tools that help them reach their full potential. He also said the benefits of technology should be shared with everyone.

Meta AI campaign explained

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Zuckerberg's Facebook post was released along with a new promotional video. The video is part of a larger marketing campaign to explain Meta's AI vision, according to Axios, citing a source familiar with the campaign. The campaign highlights Meta's long history of offering free and widely available technology to billions of people. It says this mission will continue even as Meta invests more in AI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zuckerberg's Facebook post was released along with a new promotional video. The video is part of a larger marketing campaign to explain Meta's AI vision, according to Axios, citing a source familiar with the campaign. The campaign highlights Meta's long history of offering free and widely available technology to billions of people. It says this mission will continue even as Meta invests more in AI. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Why is Google spending up to $205 billion on AI? Inside Alphabet's biggest investment yet

The ad reminds people that Meta helped reconnect friends and family who had lost touch over the years. It also says Meta connected people who could not be together in person. The ad says Meta has spent 22 years building products that now reach around 3.5 billion people. It says the company is now "doubling down" on its mission because its purpose has never changed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ad says technology may change, but Meta's intention to help people connect will stay the same. The ad ends by saying, "The future is for everyone." It repeats that Meta is choosing to believe in people and is confident about that decision.

Meta vs other AI companies

Zuckerberg's positive message is very different from the warnings made by some of his AI rivals. Some other AI leaders have raised concerns about job losses, security risks and other dangers linked to AI, according to Axios. Meta is also taking a different business approach from several AI companies. While many AI firms are focusing more on selling products to businesses, Meta says it wants its technology to remain widely available to everyone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This public campaign shows Meta wants to present itself as a company that uses AI to benefit society, not just businesses, according to Axios. Zuckerberg is showing much more confidence about Meta's role in the AI-powered future than the company showed during the earlier social media era.