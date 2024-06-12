Massive brush fire breaks out behind Nevada's Hug High School, shocking videos surface

Multiple fire agencies are responding to a large brush fire behind Hug High School in Sparks, Nevada. Videos circulating on social media show the massive blaze engulfing a huge area. Massive brush fire breaks out behind Nevada's Hug High School (Sparks Firefighters/Facebook, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District/Facebook)

The fire was said to have occurred off Sullivan Lane just after 9 pm on Tuesday, June 11. Sparks police have said that several crashes have occurred in the area due to onlookers, according to News4. The fire has burned roughly 35 acres, the outlet reported.

Among several agencies helping fight the blaze are the Sparks Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management. In an update on Facebook, Sparks Firefighters wrote, “Sparks firefighters, along with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Reno Fire Department are currently fighting another brush fire by Hug High School off of Sullivan Lane. Please avoid the area and watch for first responders on the roadway responding to the incident.”

In an update posted to the comment section, the department wrote, “Some evacuation orders have been placed. This link will show the location of the evacuation area. Officials ask those impacted to go to Senior Services at 1155 E. 9th St.”

‘Praying for all the firefighters’

Many took to the comment section of the above video, offering their prayers. “Sending all love and prayers to the firefighters, first responders and all who’s out there fighting these fires. Thank you all!” one user commented.” “Please pray for our fire fighters and first responders for their safety,” one user wrote, while another said, “Thanks for the updates, we have to remain awake until this has been neutralized as it is very close to our homes and the updates we have seen are few and far between. I can see why people have been resorting to driving to see what is happening.”

“I see flames approaching the Walmart on Pyramid Highway!” one user commented. Another said, “Praying for all the firefighters”.

Meanwhile, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District posted a video on Facebook of authorities putting out the fire, with the caption, “#TMFR Crews cutting a fire line with Dozer 31 on the Sullivan Fire late tonight in Sparks.”