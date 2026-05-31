Matt Brown dies: Did Alaskan Bush People star’s family break ties with him? All we know about alcohol and drug addiction

Matt Brown, 43, a star of Alaskan Bush People, has passed away after his body was retrieved from a river in Washington state, as reported by his brother Bear Brown. Matt Brown's body was recovered from the Okanogan River, with brother Bear suggesting suicide due to addiction struggles and isolation from family. (X@renmusb1)

Earlier in the week, Bear had expressed his concerns that Matt may have taken his own life, and on Saturday evening, he confirmed that authorities had identified the body discovered in the Okanogan River as belonging to his brother.

“They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt,” Bear informed in a video statement on TikTok.

Bear stated that Noah Brown, the youngest of the seven Brown siblings, was the initial family member to discover Matt's body and aid in the recovery operations.

“Noah helped them pull the body out of the water and Noah identified [Matt],” he said.

Also Read: Matt Brown cause of death: How did Alaskan Bush People star die at 43? All we know about his tragic passing