Matt Brown cause of death: How did Alaskan Bush People star die at 43? All we know about his tragic passing

In a video shared on Instagram shortly after midnight ET on Saturday night into Sunday morning, his brother Bear Brown, 38, said, “They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt.”

Matt Brown, the reality television figure recognized for his appearances on the Discovery Channel program Alaskan Bush People, has been discovered dead in Washington. He was 43 years old, as per Page Six.

How was Matt Brown's body located? Matt was the oldest of Billy and Ami Brown's seven children. He had an older half-sister from his father's previous relationship.

Bear further explained that their youngest brother, Noah, 33, was present when Matt's body was located “and helped them pull him out of the water, and Noah identified him.”

"It's I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly. He struggled for a long time, as I've mentioned. And I worried he was going to end up, like, OD'd or something like that," continued said. “I didn't think he would hurt himself. It does look as thought the injury is self inflicted. Obviously, the coroner and stuff still has to look at him and stuff, but I thought that y'all guys should know that it is him.”