Street Fighter trailer: Vidyut Jammwal makes Hollywood debut, joins Noah Centineo and Jason Momoa for an epic battle

The trailer sets the tone for a highly stylisted action sequences, staying true to the video game aesthetics while making it goofy and shocking at the same time. Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters ( Noah Centineo ) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over for them!

Street Fighter trailer: Vidyut Jammwal stars alongside Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji in the action-packed trailer of Street Fighter. The makers released the trailer of the film on Thursday, promising the fight of a lifetime. The film is set to release in theatres on October 16.

How fans reacted Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Here for Vidyut Jammwal! He is the best when it comes to action.” Another said, “Ken will probably beat Dhalsim but Happy for Vidyut anyway.” A fan wrote, “Where is Vidyut? I hope we get to see more of him in the film.” “Cannot wait for the release. More power to Vidyut the action star, making all of us proud,” read another comment

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens and roundhouses. The cast includes Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe Roman Reigns Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Orville Peck as Vega , Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, With Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

All about Street Fighter The video game series was officially launched in 1987 and revolved around intense one-on-one battles between groups of martial artists, orchestrated by M. Bison as a global fighting tournament. More than 55 million units have been sold worldwide since the launch.

A film adaptation was released in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile and Raúl Juliá (in his final film role) as M Bison, the antagonist. The film was critically panned, but was a moderate commercial success, grossing $99 million.