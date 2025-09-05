Street Fighter reboot begins filming; Vidyut Jammwal joins Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, 50 Cent in Hollywood debut

It's official now! Vidyut Jammwal was unveiled as one of the cast members of Paramount Pictures’ upcoming live-action reboot of Street Fighter. The film, based on the popular video game franchise, boasts a large ensemble cast with many leading Hollywood stars. Vidyut Jammwal is set to play Dhalsim in Street Fighter.

Vidyut Jammwal in Street Fighter

Vidyut, known for his martial arts moves, has been cast as Dhalsim, the only Indian character in the Street Fighter universe. Dhalsim is a yogi with fire-spitting abilities, a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family. The film, slated for release on October 16, 2026, will mark the Hollywood debut of the actor, known for headlining action films like Commando and Khuda Hafiz.

Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, revealed the full cast on the film’s official Instagram handle on Friday. "Secrets don’t last long in the arena—Street Fighter is now in production. In theaters October 16, 2026. Let the tournament begin!" read the post.

Street Fighter cast

The star-studded cast includes Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and David Dastmalchian.

Andrew Koji plays Ryu while Noah Centineo has been cast as Ken, the two protagonists of the game. Callina Liang completes the triumvirate as Chun-Li. David Dastmalchian will play M Bison, the antagonist made famous by Raul Julia in the 1994 adaptation. The project is being directed by filmmaker Kitao Sakurai.

About Street Fighter

Street Fighter began as an arcade game from Japanese company Capcom in 1987 and reached a pop culture high with 1991’s Street Fighter II, which revolutionised one-on-one playing.

The 1994 film adaptation, directed by Steven E. de Souza, starred Jean Claude Van Damme and Julia. The film was universally panned, but was a moderate box office success, grossing just under $100 million worldwide.