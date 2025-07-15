Vidyut Jammwal to play Dhalsim in Hollywood's live-action adaptation of iconic video game Street Fighter: Report

Martial artist and actor Vidyut Jammwal is taking his action and acting chops across the seas, it seems. According to a new report, the actor has become the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming live-action movie Street Fighter. Vidyut Jammwal is set to play Dhalsim in Street Fighter.

Vidyut Jammwal to play Dhalsim

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 44-year-old actor will play Dhalsim in the film. Based on the video games from Capcom, Street Fighter is directed by Kitao Sakurai, who is also known for Bad Trip and Aardvark.

Street Fighter stars Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, and Roman Reigns as Akuma. There have been murmurs about WWE star Cody Rhodes coming aboard to play Guile, but they are unconfirmed.

All about Street Fighter

The video game series was officially launched in 1987 and revolved around intense one-on-one battles between groups of martial artists, orchestrated by M. Bison as a global fighting tournament. More than 55 million units have been sold worldwide since the launch.

A film adaptation was released in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile and Raúl Juliá (in his final film role) as M Bison, the antagonist. The film was critically panned, but was a moderate commercial success, grossing $99 million.

Vidyut Jamwal's work

Vidyut Jamwal found his breakthrough in Hindi cinema, playing a villain in John Abraham's Force (2011)before starring in his own commercially successful Commando film series. He was last seen in Crack: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, a sports action film also featuring Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film was released in theatres on February 23, 2024, but it did not succeed at the box office.